United Nations Day Celebration.returning to Bluefield

Oct. 12—BLUEFIELD — The United Nations Day Celebration is returning this month to downtown Bluefield.

Bluefield State University Office of International Initiatives Coordinator Professor Sudhakar Jamkhandi told members of the Bluefield Board of Directors Tuesday that the event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the grassy area in the downtown just across from the new Raleigh Street Cinemas.

Jamkhandi said the community is invited to participate in the event, which will feature food and music. International students at Bluefield State University will be selling samples of food from their homelands at the event. Area churches will be helping with the preparation of the food.

Jamkhandi said more than 100 people attended last year's festival, and he is hoping for an even larger crowd this year.

"It is delicious food and it will be prepared like I said at area churches," Jamkhandi told the city board. "We welcome all of you to come. Spread the word."

The event also serves as a fundraiser for BSU's International Student Organization.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens