United Nations NWO (UNNWO) Launches COVID 19 Coronavirus Focused International Day of Happiness 2020 Campaign Theme HAPPINESS FOR ALL TOGETHER

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the unprecedented, sudden threat of COVID 19 to the health, happiness, and wellbeing of all humanity, as well as the worldwide quarantine, and disruption to the global economy across every sector, industry, and the everyday life of billions of people, the United Nations International Day Of Happiness (UNIDOHappiness) is launching the HAPPINESS FOR ALL, TOGETHER March 20, 2020 International Day of Happiness global campaign theme, to promote and advance worldwide solidarity and unity, in winning the global fight against COVID 19 coronavirus.

The #HAPPINESSFORALLTOGETHER 2020 United Nations #InternationalDayOfHappiness campaign theme is a call on all 7.8 billion members of the global human family, and all 206 nations and territories of planet earth, to unite in solidarity, and steadfast resolve, in fighting back against the COVID 19 Coronavirus, by taking the #TenStepsToGlobalHappiness challenge to celebrate the 2020 #InternationalDayOfHappiness, and ultimately defeating the COVID 19 global pandemic, and threat to all life.

"A pandemic drives home the essential interconnectedness of our human family. I'm deeply moved by the acts of kindness, generosity, and solidarity happening around the world in the face of COVID 19. We are in this together - and we will get through this together," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres ahead of this Friday's March 20, 2020 International Day of Happiness.

"Global citizens, we are in this together. At this critical time, there is no greater case for collective action than our joint response to COVID 19. I join United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in solidarity with all who are affected by COVID 19. We are in this together and we will get through this together," said Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed ahead of the 8th March 20, 2020, International Day Of Happiness.

"The #HAPPINESSFORALLTOGETHER March 20, 2020 International Day Of Happiness campaign theme, and the Ten Steps To Global Happiness call to action, is our call for global unity and togetherness, the most critical ingredients in winning the fight of all humanity against this global outbreak and pandemic of COVID 19 coronavirus. As my grandad said famously, 'It always seems impossible until it's done.' Let us unite and work together to win this global fight, and to achieve the happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life on earth," said Ndaba Mandela, UNAIDS Global Ambassador, Co founder of the United Nations New World Order Project , and Chairman of the Mandela Institute for Humanity.

"In 2012, all 193 UN member states united together in solidarity by voting unanimously to adopt UN resolution 66281: International Day Of Happiness, in support of UN resolution 65309: Happiness: Toward A Holistic Approach To Development. The COVID 19 coronavirus is a threat to all humanity, which requires the same unanimous, and collective global action of every individual, organization, and nation. This year's #TenStepsToGlobal Happiness challenge is a call upon our common humanity to unite and win against this global crisis, and, to get back on track to one day achieving the United Nations 2012 call for global happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life on earth," said Luis Gallardo, founder of Happytalism, the United Nations Gross Global Happiness Executive Education program at United Nations University for Peace based in Costa Rica, and the World Happiness Fest, a 7 day virtual event uniting 80 countries and thousands of experts and activists at the intersection of happiness, wellbeing, education, health, technology, politics, economic development, and social impact, among other fields and sectors.

"The long term mission of the United Nations International Day of Happiness is the happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life on earth, achieved through advancing happiness as a human right, and happiness as a new holistic approach to economic development, as called for in UN resolutions 65309, 66281, and the first UN High Level Meeting on Happiness and Wellbeing, which called for the definition of a 'new economic paradigm' of Gross Global Happiness."

"However, in just the last ten to twelve weeks, and at an accelerated pace in just the last ten days, during which the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, entire industries and nations have shut down, global financial markets have decreased by 30-50%, the world of work and education have shifted from the office, and the classrooms, to the home, until further notice, with many billions of people around the world in quarantine, on lock down, and anxious about their own freedom, health, and wellbeing, and the uncertainty of whether they will have a job or not, and what is next."

"As a result, we cannot ignore the ever growing COVID 19 threat, nor the confluence and convergence of massive global macro forces, crises, and systems, and just smile it away for happiness day. That is why for this year's 2020 International Day Of Happiness, we are launching the Happiness For All, Together 2020 campaign theme, as a call to all 7.8 billion members of the global human family for unity and solidarity, together in the great fight against COVID 19 coronavirus."

"In just the last few weeks and days, our leadership team made the difficult decision to shift our messaging in the final days and hours, and to follow the lead of the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and others from government, private sector, and civil society, in declaring a global state of emergency, and deciding on this year's 2020 International Day Of Happiness campaign theme, Happiness for all Together."

"Every step of this year's #TenStepsToGlobalHappiness challenge is dedicated to uniting humanity together, and summoning the collective resolve, and will necessary to fight and defeat this global pandemic, and so all of humanity and get back on our way to recovery, normalization, and advancing the happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life on earth, as called for by the United Nations in 2012."

"Step 10 is a call on all people to use this time to ask the tough introspective questions about our economic system and approaches to life, with the hopes of one day building the more holistic, integrated, and predictive approach to our global economic system, to make sure this global pandemic and preventable sudden global crises, which randomly shut down all life, created massive, self-inflicted demand shocks to the global economy, and threaten all humanity, never ever happen again," - said Jayme Illien founder of Happyitalism, the United Nations International Day Of Happiness (UNIDOHappiness), and CEO of the United Nations New World Order project.

"Finally, let us all start with step 5 by giving thanks and saying a prayer for the health care, grocery, pharmacy, transport, and delivery workers, among other unsung heroes, risking their lives on the front lines to keep combat the virus, to keep the store aisles full, to deliver the food. and keep the medical subscriptions flowing, among so much more behind the scenes work we do not even see, but from which we all benefit during this time of global crisis, unity, and solidarity, together. We, the people of earth, united we stand, divided we fall. We shall win," Illien added.

Happy 2020 International Day of Happiness!

The Ten Steps To Global Happiness Challenge is an annual tradition, with this year's steps focused on great global endeavor to #FlattenTheCurve and Defeat the COVID 19 virus and global pandemic. Please visit UNIDOHappiness.org for the full 10 steps to global happiness.

UNIDOHappiness is the official home and secretariat of the United Nations International Day of Happiness, and part of the UN New World Order Project. For more information on the Happiness For All Together global campaign theme, the Ten Steps to Global Happiness, and UNIDOHappiness, visit UNIDOHappiness.org

