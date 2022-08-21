United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shareholder returns have been enviable, earning 516% in 3 years

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One such superstar is United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), which saw its share price soar 516% in three years. It's also good to see the share price up 26% over the last quarter. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Since it's been a strong week for United Natural Foods shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for United Natural Foods

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

United Natural Foods became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that United Natural Foods shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with United Natural Foods (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

United Natural Foods is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • As in August 2016, Ron Johnson trails his re-election opponent. Here's why the latest Marquette Poll suggests a bigger challenge this time

    There are important differences between 2016 and 2022. Some could work against Ron Johnson this time, and some could work in his favor.

  • WATCH: Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan throws TD in preseason

    WATCH: Jack Coan throw's a late TD pass against the Detroit Lions on Saturday:

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in September 2020. The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, then more than doubled on its first trade to $245.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These stand-out growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)

    The stock market might be at a crossroads once again. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some solid gains, mostly across the board, as a rally has taken hold and moderated year-to-date losses on the major indexes. But is this rally running out of steam? Taking the bearish view of the current environment is Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson. He sees the gains right now as a bear market rally, and believes that markets will likely turn down again in the longer term. Laying out his p

  • 4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    It's no wonder the S&P 500 and tech-centric Nasdaq Composite fell firmly into bear market territory. For patient investors with an eye for innovation, it's the perfect time to go shopping for growth stocks. The Nasdaq 100 is comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

    One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are seven REITs with better-than-average, hard-to-ignore dividend yields: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is paying 11.36% at a price of $12.57. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company specializes in res

  • Lithium Giant SQM Stock Drops Despite Earnings Increasing Nearly 10 Times

    Despite the pullback, SQM stock is having a fantastic 2022, powered by robust demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying This Insurer

    It was the worst first half for the S&P 500 in 50 years -- and Berkshire Hathaway was buying stocks aggressively. In the first quarter of 2022, CEO Warren Buffett and his investing team poured $51 billion into equities, and they added another $6 billion in the second quarter. One company that Buffett and Berkshire bought in both quarters was Markel (NYSE: MKL), which offers specialty insurance coverage.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    A distressed market can be a scary place to invest your hard-earned money. Generally, companies that consistently pay and hike dividends are stable and safe stocks, so investors looking to earn some regular income in a volatile market should consider solid dividend stocks. Its consistent dividend hikes for 66 years are a sign of how secure the company is amid market highs and lows.

  • The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

    Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent interest rate hikes have further limited the access to real estate investments. While this may seem like a death blow to many investors' dreams of becoming re

  • The Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Company Is On A Buying Spree For Single-Family Homes

    The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with more homes funded in July than the entire first quarter. The company has

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) Wins Contract for Trident II (D5) Missile

    Lockheed Martin (LMT) clinches a $10.9-million contract to support the fiscal 2023 Trident II (D5) missile production schedule.

  • Here are 5 reasons that the bull run in stocks may be about to morph back into a bear market

    July and August were good months for equity bulls. But the bears might soon retake the upper hand, one Wall Street strategist warned.