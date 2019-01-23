The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited (NSE:UNITEDTEA) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we are going to look at The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited (NSE:UNITEDTEA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for United Nilgiri Tea Estates:

0.087 = ₹103m ÷ (₹1.2b – ₹63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, United Nilgiri Tea Estates has an ROCE of 8.7%.

Does United Nilgiri Tea Estates Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, United Nilgiri Tea Estates’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 14% average in the Food industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside United Nilgiri Tea Estates’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

United Nilgiri Tea Estates’s current ROCE of 8.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 17% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if United Nilgiri Tea Estates has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect United Nilgiri Tea Estates’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.