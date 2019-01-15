Rival campaigners unite for carnivalesque Brexit demo

Each side staked out their camp, with no mingling allowed (AFP Photo/Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS)

London (AFP) - Deploying flags, floats and even a mock-up of the Titanic dubbed "HMS Brexit", hundreds of noisy pro- and anti-EU activists descended on Westminster Tuesday to make their voices heard ahead of a crunch vote in parliament.

Adding a cacophony of sound and colour beneath the leaden skies of London, the rival groups were united on one thing: opposition to the government's deal facing judgement from MPs.

"The only thing so far that managed to unite the country has been this deal and how everyone hates it," Simon Fisher, 25, told AFP, draped in a "Leave Means Leave" flag.

"Tonight is not about whether the deal gets rejected, it is about how bad the defeat is," he predicted.

Others had showed up simply to witness the spectacle.

Tony Brack, who was in London for business, used his mobile phone to film the growing numbers of demonstrators mid-afternoon waving signs and placards like "Don't Let May Betray the UK" and "Stop the Brexit Mess".

"I've never seen anything like it," he said. "It is a circus. What does the rest of the world think about it?"

- 'Brexit is a sinking ship' -

Crowds converged on the square and street opposite the Palace of Westminster -- the formal name for the Houses of Parliament and grounds -- from the early hours of the morning, under the gaze of TV cameras beaming the images around the world.

In one of the more eye-catching displays, pro-EU protesters reimagined the Titanic disaster, erecting a cardboard ship, iceberg and caricature of Prime Minister Theresa May on the bow beside a life-ring.

"Brexit is a sinking ship," said Bert Wander, one of the organisers. "It paralyses our politics, and today Theresa May's Brexit deal will be defeated in parliament."

"This is a symbol, people are showing what could happen," observed Joseph Iliasz, a Polish tourist visiting London who stopped to view the spectacle.

"At first, it looks funny, but if you think more, it is not funny, it is rather sad," he said.

Iliasz admitted he is worried that his daughter will not be able to study in the British capital after Brexit.

"We want to keep England in Europe," he added.

Proponents of a second referendum also put up big screens in Parliament Square to air the results of monumental vote inside the House of Commons expected at around 2015 GMT.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators had lined the walkways around nearby makeshift broadcasting studios, with each side staking out their camp and no mingling on show.

"I would have talked to them, but because they are abusive, no," said 65-year-old Sally Smith, pointing to the pro-EU faction.

The no-deal Brexit supporter, originally from Shropshire near Wales, had taken the day off work to come and make her point -- by frantically ringing a bell.

In the opposite camp, Louise Hummerstone, a 66-year-old potter and craftswoman wearing an EU beret, admitted that she had "lost friends" who voted Leave in the 2016 referendum.

"I can understand naive voters, I completely understand people who believed the lies, but I cannot tolerate those who voted for racist reasons," she said.

- 'Rather sad' -

Despite the entrenched opposition, the atmosphere remained civil as large numbers of police looked on.

"I am talking to MPs who are on the fence, not sure which way to go -- (to) give them support to reject the deal," explained Pete Bell, between shouts of "Stop Brexit" through his megaphone.

The doctor with Britain's public health service believes that leaving the EU "will leave us economically in a bit of a disaster" and is campaigning for a second referendum.

Mark Stevens also wants May's deal to be defeated, but for very different reasons.

The ardent Brexit supporter hopes a damaging loss will lead to May -- who backed Remain in 2016 -- losing power.

"At the moment we have very little enthusiasm and leadership shown for leaving," he said.

"Someone who would have a more positive approach would help the thing work a lot better," he added.