United Overseas Bank (SGX:U11) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To SGD0.75

The board of United Overseas Bank Limited (SGX:U11) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of SGD0.75 on the 12th of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 5.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

United Overseas Bank's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, United Overseas Bank has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 50%, which means that United Overseas Bank would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 40.9%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 47% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.60 total annually to SGD1.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.6% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

We Could See United Overseas Bank's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. United Overseas Bank has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.5% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On United Overseas Bank's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, United Overseas Bank has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

