A United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider lowered their holding by 100% earlier this year

Insiders were net sellers of United Parcel Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Parcel Service

The Executive VP & Chief Marketing Officer, Kevin Warren, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$192 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$162). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Kevin Warren was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

United Parcel Service Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at United Parcel Service. In total, Executive VP & Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Warren sold US$2.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of United Parcel Service

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. United Parcel Service insiders own 0.08% of the company, currently worth about US$111m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Parcel Service Insiders?

An insider sold United Parcel Service shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since United Parcel Service is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for United Parcel Service you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

