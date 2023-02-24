United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insiders sold US$13m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Parcel Service

The Executive VP and President of International, Kathleen Gutmann, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$190 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$180. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in United Parcel Service didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At United Parcel Service Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of United Parcel Service shares. In total, Executive VP and President of International Kathleen Gutmann dumped US$10m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of United Parcel Service

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.05% of United Parcel Service shares, worth about US$71m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Parcel Service Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing United Parcel Service. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for United Parcel Service (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

