Is United Parcel Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPS) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

United Parcel Service's (NYSE:UPS) stock up by 4.4% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on United Parcel Service's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for United Parcel Service is:

58% = US$12b ÷ US$20b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.58 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

United Parcel Service's Earnings Growth And 58% ROE

To begin with, United Parcel Service has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, United Parcel Service's considerable five year net income growth of 21% was to be expected.

We then performed a comparison between United Parcel Service's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 20% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if United Parcel Service is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is United Parcel Service Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (implying that it keeps only 42% of profits) for United Parcel Service suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, United Parcel Service has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 52%. Still, forecasts suggest that United Parcel Service's future ROE will drop to 36% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with United Parcel Service's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

