United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.52

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will increase its dividend on the 10th of March to US$1.52. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

United Parcel Service's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, United Parcel Service was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 78.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

United Parcel Service Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$2.08 to US$6.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

United Parcel Service Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. United Parcel Service has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.7% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

United Parcel Service Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that United Parcel Service is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for United Parcel Service you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

