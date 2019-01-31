United Parcel Service (UPS) Beats on Q4 Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS reported fourth-quarter 2018 earnings per share of $1.94, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91. Earnings increased 17% on a year-over-year basis.



How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?



Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for UPS depicted a gloomy picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings being revised 1% downward over the last 60 days.



However, UPS has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered positive surprises in three of the past four quarters. The average earnings beat was 0.7%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

United Parcel Service, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise | United Parcel Service, Inc. Quote





Revenues Lower Than Expected



UPS recorded revenues of $19.85 billion, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.92 billion. However, it compared favorably with the year-ago number of $18.97 billion.



Key Stats to Note: The package delivery company expects 2019 adjusted earnings per share in the band of $7.45 to $7.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 currently stands at $7.76 per share. Meanwhile, effective tax rate is expected in the range of 23-24% in 2019.



Zacks Rank: Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) which is subject to change following the earnings announcement. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Check back later for our full write up on this United Parcel Service earnings report later!



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.