Is United Parcel Service (UPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Saturna Capital Corporation, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 ‘Amana Mutual Funds Trust’ Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the past year, a return of 13.95% was recorded by Amana Income Fund, 32.86% by Amana Growth Fund, 21.26% by Amana Developing World Fund, and 5.35% by Amana Participation Fund. You can view each fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Saturna Capital Corporation, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and emphasized their views on the company. United Parcel Service, Inc. is an Atlanta, Georgia-based logistics company. It currently has a $141.6 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, UPS delivered a -3.05% return, but its 12-month gains are still up by 74.08%. As of March 9, 2021, the stock closed at $163.27 per share.

Here is what Saturna Capital Corporation has to say about United Parcel Service, Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"UPS is a new holding in the Fund, and we are excited about the opportunity for new management to improve operating metrics after several years of inconsistent performance."

Our calculations show that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, United Parcel Service, Inc. was in 48 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 57 funds in the third quarter. UPS delivered a -3.49% return in the past 3 months.

