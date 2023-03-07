United passenger tries to stab attendant in neck with broken spoon, officials say

A 33-year-old man tried to open an emergency exit on an United Airlines flight from Los Angeles, then tried to stab an attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon, authorities reported.

Other passengers on the Boston-bound flight Sunday, March 5, tackled the man, who was arrested upon landing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts said in a news release.

Francisco Severo Torres of Leominster, Massachusetts, faces a charge of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, according to the release.

An alarm notified the flight crew about 45 minutes before landing that an emergency exit door had been tampered with, prosecutors said.

An attendant discovered a handle unlocking the door had been moved and an emergency slide arming lever had been moved to the “disarmed” position, the release said.

Another flight attendant reported seeing Torres near the emergency exit earlier in the flight, prosecutors said.

When an attendant confronted him, Torres asked if cameras showed him tampering with the door, the release said.

The attendant notified the pilot that “Torres posed a threat to the aircraft,” according to the release.

A few minutes later, Torres approached two flight attendants and tried to stab one in the neck three times with a broken metal spoon, prosecutors said.

Other passengers tackled Torres and the crew restrained him until he was arrested upon landing in Boston, the release said.

Passengers later told investigators that Torres had inquired about a safety card showing the emergency exits and was seen pacing in the galley area, prosecutors said.

He faces a sentence of up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted, the release said.

In a criminal complaint, investigators said Torres told them he intended to jump out of the plane and attacked the flight attendant in self-defense, USA Today reported.

In a statement to McClatchy News, United Airlines praised the “quick action” of the flight crew. The flight landed safely and no injuries were reported, the airline said.

“We have zero tolerance for any type of violence on our flights, and this customer will be banned from flying on United,” the statement said.

