United will pay $49 million to settle air mail fraud case

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, United Airlines employees work at ticket counters in Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. United Airlines will pay more than $49 million to settle criminal and civil accusations of defrauding the post office in the handling of international mail. The Justice Department said Friday, Oct. 26, 2021, that former employees of United’s cargo division falsified parcel delivery information for several years. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The Associated Press
·1 min read

United Airlines will pay more than $49 million to avoid criminal prosecution and settle civil charges of defrauding the U.S. Postal Service in the delivery of international mail.

The Justice Department said Friday that former employees of United’s cargo division falsified parcel delivery information between 2012 and 2015. Prosecutors said that as a result, United collected millions of dollars in payments that it should not have received.

Chicago-based United agreed to pay nearly $17.3 million in criminal penalties and forfeited revenue to end the criminal investigation, and separately United will pay $32.2 million in related civil penalties, according to the Justice Department.

United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

United and several other U.S. airlines trace their roots to air mail delivery contracts in the early part of the last century, and mail remains a source of revenue for them.

Recommended Stories

  • US Postal Service's new mail truck delivers mixed bag of responses

    Six years in the making, the distinctive vehicle has been labelled an ugly duckling by some of its kinder critics A prototype of the new mail truck Oshkosh will build for the US Postal Service. Sleek, modern and a bit like Justin Timberlake’s face, apparently. Photograph: USPS When the United States Postal Service unveiled its futuristic new mail truck, it must have been hoping for a positive response. After all, there hasn’t been a new USPS truck since 1994 and designers have been working on the upgrade for six long years. But images of the new delivery vehicle, delicately posed in publicity shots against leafy backgrounds evoking the American suburban idyll, generated one emotion above all. Hilarity. Politico’s transportation reporter Sam Mintz took it upon himself to stage a Twitter straw poll asking whether the truck was sleek and cool, or an ugly duckling. The result was a clear 60% in favor of the latter. The good news is that the new model, to be made by the defense contractor with the suitably ugly-duckling name Oshkosh, will have a raft of safety features when it hits the roads in 2023. Unlike the rickety old machines currently rattling across the US which have no AC, dangerous blindspots for drivers, and can spontaneously catch fire, the new fleet will have airbags, automatic braking and 360-degree cameras to prevent accidents. They will be either petrol or electric-powered. The bad news is that it is arguably the least attractive automobile since the Fiat Multipla, which looks not so much like an ugly duckling as a heavyweight boxer after an especially bloody bout in the ring. Late-night TV hosts had a field day with the new USPS trucks. Jimmy Kimmel called the design “unremarkable and yet vaguely unsettling”. The cruellest take was from James Corden, who likened the truck to Justin Timberlake’s face – a pretty brutal slight on both parties. To be fair, some people leapt to the ugly duckling’s defense. The actor Kelli Maroney said: “It’s adorable and I LOVE it.” Perhaps a resolution of these polarised reactions will be possible by the time the vehicle comes on stream in two years’ time. One Twitter user showed the potential way that America could fall in love with its new national delivery icon: Their take: “FALSE BINARY. IT LOOKS LIKE A DUCK AND THATS WHAT MAKES IT COOL!!!!!!!!!”

  • Nigeria expects first 4 million coronavirus vaccine doses from COVAX next week: WHO

    Nigeria is expecting its first 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines next week from the global COVAX programme for poor and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization said on Friday. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, head of WHO's mission in Nigeria, told a briefing by video link that Nigeria was expecting 14 million doses in total. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said the situation in Nigeria was so far much better than had been widely predicted early in the pandemic.

  • 25 Million Americans Drink From Worst Water Systems

    Millions of people in the U.S. are drinking water that fails to meet federal health standards, including by violating limits for dangerous contaminants. Latinos are disproportionately exposed, ac...

  • Lauren Boebert hints she’s still taking gun to Congress in spite of Pelosi rules

    Under the new rule, members who attempt to bring firearms to the floor could be fined

  • ‘Concerning shift in trajectory’: CDC sounds alarm over Covid variants after plunge in cases stalls

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sounded the alarm about new variants that have spread rapidly through the United States, as the agency finds the decline in Covid-19 cases has stalled in recent days. In the last two months, the cases and hospitalisations in the United States have declined as more and more Americans receive the vaccine. “The latest data suggest that these declines [in cases] may be stalling,” CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said during a White House coronavirus press briefing on Friday, adding there was a “very concerning shift in the recent trajectory.”

  • Kansas Supreme Court suspends foul-mouthed judge from bench

    A foul-mouthed Kansas judge accused of bigotry who cursed at courthouse employees so often that a trial clerk kept a “swear journal” documenting his obscene outbursts was on Friday suspended from the bench for one year. The Kansas Supreme Court called Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins’ behavior “quite troubling” while meting out a punishment that was harsher than the censure and coaching that a disciplinary panel recommended last year. The ruling is effective immediately, but the court said it would consider waiving the remaining suspension after 60 days if Cullins enters into an approved plan for training and counseling.

  • Ex-House Speaker John Boehner, recording memoir's audio, gives Ted Cruz some colorful advice

    "You know, yesterday, John Boehner made some news. He suggested that I do something that was anatomically impossible," Ted Cruz told the CPAC crowd.

  • 4 men convicted in 1993 WTC bombing have had sentences cut

    Decades after going to prison, some of the men responsible for the World Trade Center bombing that killed six people 28 years ago Friday are still trying to whittle down their onetime life sentences on the remote chance that they could someday be freed. In the last year, four men implicated in the 1993 bombing have won reductions to their sentences after one part of their convictions was dropped to be consistent with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Ahmad Mohammad Ajaj, 55, could be freed when he is 96 after 30 years were shaved off his sentence last month.

  • Owners of company involved in crash that killed 7 charged

    The owners of the truck involved in a crash in New Hampshire in June 2019 that killed seven motorcyclists are facing charges of falsifying company records, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Dunyadar Gasanov, also known as Damien Gasanov, 36, was indicted on charges of falsification of records, conspiracy to falsify records and making a false statement to a federal investigator, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

  • AP names Anna Jo Bratton to post of US Enterprise Editor

    The Associated Press has named Anna Jo Bratton as U.S. Enterprise Editor on the news cooperative’s Global Enterprise Team, where she will work with colleagues across the United States to produce high-impact journalism for the country and for international audiences. In her new role, Bratton, 39, also will identify and help manage a portfolio of collaborations with AP customers and nonprofit news organizations in the U.S., seeking to produce unique stories that break news and amplify the strengths of participating organizations. The appointment was announced Friday by Marjorie Miller, Global Enterprise Editor.

  • Decline in COVID-19 cases 'may be stalling' -CDC head

    "Over the last few weeks, cases and hospital admissions in the United States have been coming down since early January and deaths have been declining in the past week. But the latest data suggest that these declines may be stalling," Walensky said.The White House is working on a broad campaign to educate Americans about the vaccine as it seeks to bring the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people in the United States under control.President Joe Biden on Thursday noted concerns that later this spring supply of the vaccines would outstrip demand because of vaccine hesitancy.

  • Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a new Superman movie

    It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... a brand new Superman reboot courtesy of Ta-Nehisi Coates! The acclaimed author is set to write a new Superman film in the works at Warner Bros. from producer J.J. Abrams, Deadline and Shadow and Act revealed on Friday. "To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor," Coates told Shadow and Act. "I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero." While serving as national correspondent for The Atlantic, Coates' work included pieces such as "The Case for Reparations," and he has authored books including the National Book Award-winning Between the World and Me. Coates also has experience in comic book writing, having written Black Panther and Captain America series. Further details about the new Superman reboot, including who might direct it, haven't been revealed. It's also not clear whether Henry Cavill, who played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, could return. Warner Bros. Pictures Group chair Toby Emmerich praised Coates in a statement to Shadow and Act, saying his book Between the World and Me "opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world," while Abrams promised, "There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told." More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryJosh Hawley, Senator NoHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6

  • More than 25m drink from the worst US water systems, with Latinos most exposed

    Guardian investigation shows systems in Latino areas violate federal drinking water rules twice as much as those serving the rest of the USRead this story in Spanish at La Opinión Texas has the most high-violation systems, followed by California and Oklahoma. Illustration: Ricardo Santos and Max Whittaker/The Guardian Millions of people in the US are drinking water that fails to meet federal health standards, including by violating limits for dangerous contaminants. Latinos are disproportionately exposed, according to the Guardian’s review of more than 140,000 public water systems across the US and county-level demographic data. Water systems in counties that are 25% or more Latino are violating drinking water contamination rules at twice the rate of those in the rest of the country. America’s worst public water systems – those that have accrued more than 15 “violation points” for breaking standards over five years – serve more than 25m Americans, the research shows. An estimated 5.8m of these are Latino. Texas, where millions of residents lost access to water and power during the recent storm, has the most high-violation systems, followed by California and Oklahoma. The average number of violations is highest in Oklahoma, West Virginia and New Mexico. 25m Americans drink water from the worst public systems The six-month investigation of five years of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other data also shows how: Access to clean drinking water is highly unequal in the US, based on race, income and geography Poorer counties have more than twice as many violation points as wealthy ones Some water systems report hundreds of violation points year after year without any action from the government and without being required to notify customers Rural counties have 28% more violation points than metropolitan ones Scientists and former government officials describe a water regulation system that is broken. “Most policymakers believe compliance with environmental rules is high,” said Cynthia Giles, the former head of enforcement at the EPA under Barack Obama, but that belief was “wrong”. Experts are most concerned about systems serving smaller communities. They say Latinos are particularly at risk because they often live near industrial farms in California and the west that have polluted local water with nitrates in runoff from fertilizers and manure. They are also more likely to live in the south-west, where arsenic violations are common. default Research has found that Latinos are more likely to distrust tap water. Paloma Beamer, a public health researcher at the University of Arizona, found that most Latino residents in Nogales, Arizona, thought that drinking tap water was as unsafe as drinking alcohol and driving, and more detrimental to their health than smoking. Many turn to bottled water, but it is not subjected to the same testing requirements and regulations and may be as risky as, or worse than, tap water, Beamer said. “There needs to be more transparency explaining how the water is tested, and what standards it’s held to and how they can rely on it to be a safe drinking water source. It is important for people to understand in their community what the primary violations are for and what their alternative water sources are,” Beamer said. The consequences of even tiny levels of contaminants in water can be high. The EPA sets a limit of 10mg of nitrate per liter of water, but it is frequently exceeded. The standard is meant to protect against “blue baby syndrome”, which happens when a fetus hasn’t received enough oxygen, and thyroid disease, which can cause fatigue, weight gain and hair loss. Findings from across the US default Nitrates are a big issue in communities in California’s Central Valley such as East Orosi, an unincorporated community of about 700 where children grow up learning not to open their eyes or mouths while they shower. Maria Orozco, a 30-year-old resident, doesn’t remember a time when she felt safe drinking water from the faucet. Recently, her daughters’ hair has started falling out in the shower, more than usual. Her hair has begun falling out too. “It’s like a knot in your stomach,” she said, of this constant worry over the water and her family’s health. Advocates in East Orosi say they face multiple challenges just securing safe water. “The Central Valley produces a variety of food from grapes, almonds, apricots, blueberries and we also create a variety of blended, toxic water,” said Susana de Anda, executive director of the Community Water Center. “Our groundwater is a toxic blend of nitrates, arsenic, 123TCP, chromium.” Since 2015, the town’s water system has exceeded the federal legal limit for nitrates 15 times. National public health campaigners are increasingly concerned about nitrates in drinking water. “We’re just seeing so many new studies that show lower and lower levels of nitrate can be dangerous. They can increase the risk of cancer if you have low-level exposure over many years,” said Anne Schechinger, a senior economic analyst with the Environmental Working Group (EWG) who authored a recent report on nitrates. “It really makes you wonder if the EPA is keeping us safe with a lot of their maximum contaminant limits they’ve established.” Asked to comment, an EPA spokesperson said: “Ensuring that all Americans have access to safe drinking water – including in communities of color and low-income communities – is a priority.” The agency said: “While over 92% of Americans receive drinking water that meets all health-based standards all of the time, EPA is continuing to work with its partners to close remaining gaps.” In California alone, 5.25 million people in majority-Latino communities are drinking water that exceeds federal nitrate limits, according to Schechinger’s report for the EWG. Even more could be at risk from contaminated water in private wells, which are not regulated. The Biden administration has promised to make tackling environmental justice a priority after four years of regulation cutting under Donald Trump. The Guardian data investigation captures some of the scale of the challenge. While Americans largely don’t have to worry about the type of biological contaminants that plague developing nations, they are likely to be exposed to much quieter threats – heavy metals, radiation and chemicals that can lead to significant health problems over time. Small systems – which can serve individual mobile home parks, highway fast food restaurants, churches and schools, often have the worst problems - and fewest resources to fix them. “The horror stories start when you look at utilities serving fewer than 10,000 people,” said Betsy Southerland, former director of the office of science and technology for the office of water at the EPA. Contamination Water contamination in the US is wide-reaching. The dangerous pollutants that water systems have difficulty filtering out vary across the country, from the nitrates from farm runoff in states where agriculture is prominent, including California, to radioactive mining substances in states such as West Virginia. Health effects are wide-ranging. Arsenic, chlorine and radionuclides are tied with higher incidences of cancer; nitrate fertilizers can hinder the delivery of oxygen to red blood cells; the weed killer atrazine is linked to hormone disruption in women, premature births and lower IQ levels in children. Among the communities with major drinking water challenges, the Guardian analysis showed: Coal Mountain, West Virginia, which serves about 118 people, tops the list in our analysis, with its water system having the most violation points in the country: 595 points over five years. It has detected high levels of radionuclides, disinfection byproducts, arsenic, lead and copper, nitrates and coliform. The county’s median household income is $35,460, which is about half of the US median household income. The community has seen a rise in mountaintop removal coal mining. The Appalachian Regional Commission – a federal-state partnership – said it was spending millions to upgrade the system. Left: Views of a radically altered natural environment in southern West Virginia due to extensive mountain top removal coal mining and logging. Right: A pond filled with run off waste water from a mountain top removal coal mine shows evidence of pollution on July 3, 2018 in Rum Creek Holler, Logan County, West Virginia. Photograph by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images Left: Extensive mountain top removal coalmining and logging in West Virginia. Right: A pond filled with wastewater from a mountain top removal coalmine showing evidence of pollution in West Virginia. Photograph by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images The Klondike independent school district in Dawson county and Martin county, in West Texas, had 390 violation points over five years. Its roughly 270 students in grades pre-K through 12 could have been exposed to arsenic, nitrates, coliform bacteria, disinfectants and disinfection byproducts, copper, inorganic chemicals and radionuclides. The district spans 600 sq miles of oilfields and cotton and peanut farms. About half of the students are Latino, Superintendent Steve McLaren estimated. Klondike spent about $1m on upgrades to meet tightened standards, including some funds from a philanthropic foundation. “We want to do the right thing, but sometimes it’s difficult to do the right thing because of finances,” McLaren said. Lubbock county, Texas, is home to 24 of the top 1,000 water systems with the most violation points, including those for mobile home parks, a children’s sports camp and an assisted living facility for seniors. The smaller a water system is, the more likely it is to experience problems. That’s often because there are fewer customers to charge for needed upgrades. The American Water Works Association—whose members supply most of the nation’s drinking water—acknowledged that small systems have fewer resources to fix problems. But it said many of their violations are for inadequate monitoring, not for contaminants. Of the more than 140,000 public water systems in the US, more than 97% serve fewer than 10,000 people. Small systems can struggle to afford testing and treating the water, or even issuing the public violation notices that the federal government requires when contaminant levels are too high. There is no government agency dedicated to responding to chronic diseases from water contamination. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only responds to acute outbreaks, such as coliform bacteria. “If no one is immediately dying, there’s no rush to do analysis on substances of concern,” said Carl Reeverts, a former program director at the EPA who was with the agency for 38 years. “Enforcement is incredibly low, and we don’t have a strong program for bringing people in line.” The Guardian analyzed five years of drinking water violation reports from more than 140,000 public systems, as recorded in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Echo database for Safe Drinking Water Act compliance. To assess the population served by a water system, we used county-level demographic information from the US Census Bureau. The government does not provide demographic information for individual water systems, and there are often multiple water systems in each county. We set the bar for a heavily Latino county, at 25% or more Latino residents. We used census classifications to determine which counties were low-income, rural or metropolitan. EPA assigns violation points when water systems exceed maximum contaminant levels or do not properly report to the agency. Violations are worth one, five or 10 points, depending on their severity. In calculating the total number of Americans exposed to dirty water – 25.3 million – we included systems that accrued 15 or more violation points over five years. – Emily Holden Broken reporting system Repeated reviews under the Obama administration found that states are not telling the EPA about violations. For violations from lead and copper pipes, for example, 92% are not reported by states to the federal government, according to the most according recent EPA audit, conducted in 2008. The EPA has since discontinued annual audits of state files as the result of budget cuts. The current reporting system is a “mess”, according to the water researcher Dr Upmanu Lall, chair of the department of Earth and environmental engineering at Columbia University and director of the Columbia Water Center. Lall’s research cites an up to 38% under-reporting of drinking water violations on average, according to government data. Lall said most water systems test only at the plant, not at the point of use – meaning they can miss major problems such as contamination from lead pipes. Lall doesn’t blame the people running the water systems, who largely live in the communities they serve. The systems are cash strapped, and banks are charging more and more for loans to update infrastructure. So they cut corners, trim staff, or stop monitoring and treating altogether, he said. In addition to lacking tracking and enforcement, water standards aren’t strong enough to begin with, according to former EPA officials. The US government requires monitoring for 94 contaminants, not including known health hazards like PFAS, the “forever chemicals” that have been implicated in cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility and thyroid disease. PFAS include nonstick substances used in cookware and firefighting foam and are being discovered in water supplies around the country. In a statement responding to this story, an EPA spokesperson said the agency would work with states to analyze and address “compliance challenges in struggling drinking water systems” and target assistance to underserved communities. It said it had a number of programs to assist disadvantaged communities and provided “technical assistance to help address lead and other regulated contaminants” and understood the “urgent need” to evaluate and address PFAS in drinking water. The most recent to be regulated by the agency was arsenic, in 2003. Of the roughly 10,000 known chemicals that can be in consumer products, most have not been closely studied for health impacts, so there is no information about what happens if they enter the water supply. The US water regulation system has failed to protect the most vulnerable Americans for decades, under both Republican and Democratic presidents. Donald Trump weakened rules that could fight water contamination at the source, where agriculture giants and industrial corporations are polluting groundwater. Joe Biden will seek to reverse those changes, but setting or tightening a standard for how much of a dangerous substance can be in drinking water is an arduous process. Clean water advocates are calling for a significant injection of federal resources and a revamp of regulations to make it easier to protect the public, and harder for industry to resist tighter standards. “Relying on the federal government is not going to get you very far,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist with the EWG. “Federal standards fall far behind what we know is necessary for human health.” This story is supported in part through philanthropic funding from theguardian.org, by the Water Foundation, and by Guardian readers who supported its Toxic America series

  • The Fate Of Neera Tanden's Nomination Comes Down To 1 Moderate GOP Senator

    Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is undecided on Joe Biden's pick to lead a key White House office. She could be the decisive vote.

  • Vaccine hoarding threatens global supply via COVAX: WHO

    Countries seeking their own COVID-19 vaccine doses are making deals with drug companies that threaten the supply for the global COVAX programme for poor and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The WHO has long called upon rich countries to ensure that vaccines are shared equitably. The global organization is one of the leaders of COVAX, a programme that aims to supply 1.3 billion vaccine doses to poor and middle income countries this year.

  • Islanders score 5 in 3rd, beat first-place Bruins 7-2

    Anthony Beauvillier scored the tiebreaking goal in New York's five-goal third period and the Islanders beat the first-place Boston Bruins 7-2 on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Adam Pelech, Jordan Eberle, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Anders Lee and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored to help the Islanders get their second straight win and improve to 6-0-1 at home.

  • Breakout 'Borat' star Maria Bakalova conquers Hollywood

    Maria Bakalova became a movie star. The 24-year-old actress has been telling the story of how she had a few free hours after partying all night (she’d just gotten her diploma) and before shooting a movie in a remote spot in her home country, Bulgaria. The project was so secret, Bakalova has said she actually worried she was being recruited for human trafficking.

  • USPS on 'death spiral' without reform -chief

    Postmaster General Louis DeJoy: "Too many Americans were left waiting weeks for important deliveries of mail and packages."Postmaster General Louis DeJoy apologized on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee for the persistent delays in the U.S. Postal Service’s mail delivery – especially during the peak holiday season."This is unacceptable, and I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays."DeJoy and other officials urged lawmakers and President Joe Biden to consider significant reforms to tackle the U.S. Postal Service's precarious finances saying "I would suggest that we are in a death spiral.” DeJoy promised a plan was coming soon.“To confront these urgent issues, our team has been working on a ten-year strategy that will reinforce the Postal Service’s obvious strengths and address our obvious weaknesses." DeJoy, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and appointed to head the Postal Service last year, suspended operational changes in August after heavy criticism over postal delays. Delays in paychecks and other mail deliveries by the Postal Service, or USPS, gained attention last year as a record number of voters mailed in ballots to elect a new president.New Postal Board chairman Ron Bloom said that the USPS is currently projected to lose $160 billion over the next decade and told lawmakers "we can’t just throw money at the problem. We must address the systemic issues plaguing its outdated model." Some Democrats want Biden to fire the current postal board. There are currently three vacancies on the board, which the White House has promised to soon fill.

  • More Inside A New Safari Lodge Treehouse Tucked Away in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

    Only reachable by canoe, this Xigera hideaway is centered along lush riverbeds and a rich concentration of wildlife.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Cuomo denies sex harassment claims as White House calls for review

    FOX News contributors Lisa Boothe and Leslie Marshall discuss the situation on 'The Story'