United Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:UTDPLT) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

United Plantations Berhad (KLSE:UTDPLT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of December to MYR0.40. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 8.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for United Plantations Berhad

United Plantations Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment made up 79% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 8.1% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 103%, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was MYR0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR1.25. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

We Could See United Plantations Berhad's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that United Plantations Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 8.1% a year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Our Thoughts On United Plantations Berhad's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think United Plantations Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for United Plantations Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is United Plantations Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here