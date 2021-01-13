United is preparing for a Boeing 737 Max resurgence in February with the 12 first routes just added to its schedule - here's the full list

Thomas Pallini
United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

  • United Airlines revealed the first 12 routes that its Boeing 737 Max aircraft will fly.

  • The newly ungrounded jets will be based in Denver and Houston with routes from coast to coast.

  • United operates the larger Boeing 737 Max 9 jet and is currently the only airline in the US to operate the type.

United Airlines has scheduled the first routes for its Boeing 737 Max aircraft that's set to return to the skies on February 11, 2021.

The first day of flying will be a more aggressive approach than its competitors starting with 24 daily departures, with that number quickly growing to 32 the next day through the end of February, Cirium data shows. American Airlines, by comparison, started with two daily departures on the familiar New York-Miami route and waited a week before expanding the aircraft's purview to other East Coast cities.

United was among the three US airlines to fly the 737 Max before its March 2019 grounding, placing the aircraft on some of the longest domestic routes operated by the airline including Houston-Anchorage and Los Angeles-Honolulu. A tried and true Boeing 737 airline, the Max fit right into United's fleet as pilots could fly both the 737 Next Generation and 737 Max interchangeably.

But United was the only airline to operate the 737 Max 9, the largest current variant of the Max based on the 737-900ER Next Generation, which offers a range of 3,550 nautical miles, according to Boeing. Alaska Airlines is scheduled to take delivery of the same aircraft this month.

Here's where United is flying the 737 Max come February 11, 2021.

Between Denver and Houston

houston texas
Houston, Texas. IrinaK/Shutterstock

United will begin flying the Max between its hubs in Denver and Houston, a route that most of the airline's pilots should know by heart as it sees a variety of aircraft from the Boeing 737 to the Boeing 777.

The inaugural flight is scheduled as UA1864 on February 11, departing Denver at 7:50 a.m. and arriving in Houston at 11:15 a.m. The return flight then operates as UA1493, departing Houston at 12:40 p.m. and arriving in Denver at 2:13 p.m.

A second Max flight that day also departs Denver at 3:40 p.m. as UA377, arriving in Houston at 7:00 p.m. It returns to Denver as UA1673 departing at 7:40 p.m. and arriving at 9:15 p.m.

Between Houston and Orlando

orlando
Orlando, Florida. Shutterstock/Zhukova Valentyna

The first Boeing 737 Max flight to originate in Houston will depart for Orlando at 9:45 a.m. as UA413 and arrive at 1:03 p.m. Florida has become a popular Max destination as the state surges in popularity among travelers due to the pandemic.

The return flight then operates as UA2425 departing from Orlando at 2:10 p.m. and arriving back in Houston at 3:49 p.m.

Between Denver and Orlando

Orlando Florida
Orlando, Florida. John Coletti/Getty Images

Denver will also send the Boeing 737 Max to Orlando with one daily flight. The first flight operates as UA1477 departing Denver at 10:00 a.m. and arriving in Orlando at 3:30 p.m.

The return flight operates as UA1602 departing Orlando at 4:30 p.m. and arriving in Denver at 6:43 p.m.

Between Denver and Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Myers
Fort Myers, Florida. Shutterstock

Fort Myers will receive one daily Max flight from United with UA2221 departing Denver at 9:55 a.m. and arriving at 3:28 p.m. The return flight then operates as UA410 departing Fort Myers at 4:25 p.m. and arriving back in Denver at 6:43 p.m.

Between Houston and Chicago

Chicago skyline
Chicago, Illinois. Shutterstock

Another United hub will receive the 737 Max in February as the airline is planning one daily flight between Houston and Chicago. Flight UA366 departs Houston at 10:20 a.m. and arrives in Chicago at 12:27 p.m.

The return flight operates as UA573 departing Chicago at 2:45 p.m. and arriving back in Houston at 5:45 p.m. A second flight will also fly from Houston to Chicago on February 11 as UA1899 is scheduled to depart at 2:30 p.m. and arrive at 5:06 p.m.

United plans to operate the route twice-daily later in February.

Between Houston and Fort Lauderdale

fort lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Shutterstock/Kamira

Fort Lauderdale is the third and final city in Florida to see the Max on its first day back in the skies for United. The first flight operates as UA1062 departing Houston at 12:00 p.m. and arriving in Fort Lauderdale at 3:25 p.m.

The return flight leaves back for Houston at. 4:30 p.m. and as UA286 arrives at 6:25 p.m.

Between Houston and Phoenix

phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Phoenix will start with once-daily Max service as UA1074 departs Houston at 12:16 p.m. and arrives at 2:14 p.m. The return flight, UA2355, then departs Phoenix at 3:09 p.m. and arrives back in Houston at 6:39 p.m.

Cirium data shows that this will be the first scheduled flight of a United 737 Max to Phoenix. The service begins on the same day that American Airlines begins its first Max flights between Miami and Phoenix.

Between Houston and Los Angeles

Los Angeles skyline
Los Angeles, California. Getty/David McNew

United will fly one flight from Houston to Los Angeles on February 11. Flight UA1777 departs Houston at 2:37 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 4:20 p.m.

The return flight departs Los Angeles the next morning at 8:15 a.m. as UA1946 and arrives in Houston at 1:27 p.m.

Between Houston and Las Vegas

las vegas nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada. randy andy/Shutterstock

Las Vegas will be a popular Max destination with service from Houston and Denver. The first flight departs Houston as UA2086 at 4:55 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 6:21 p.m. The return flight departs the next morning as UA2607 departing Las Vegas at 6:10 a.m. and arriving in Houston at 11:07 a.m.

A second Max flight is also scheduled for February 11 as UA659 departs at 7:55 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. It's also scheduled to return the next morning at 8:10 a.m. as UA1640, arriving in Houston at 1:07 p.m.

United will serve Las Vegas with two daily flights from Houston later in February.

Between Denver and Las Vegas

Las Vegas Tourist
Las Vegas, Nevada. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The first flight from Denver to Las Vegas will be UA655 departing at 7:46 p.m. and arriving at 8:49 p.m. The return flight operates the next morning as UA1475 departing Las Vegas at 6:00 a.m. and arriving in Denver at 8:50 a.m.

Between Denver and Sacramento

sacramento
Sacramento, California. Shutterstock

Sacramento will receive one daily Max flight from Denver starting February 11. The first flight departs at 7:45 p.m. from Denver as UA248, arriving in the California capital city at 9:20 p.m.

The return flight departs the next morning as UA440 at 5:30 a.m. It arrives back in Denver at 8:47 a.m.

Between Houston and Newark

newark
Newark, New Jersey. Shutterstock

United's Northeast hub will also be among the first recipients of the Max with one flight from Houston. The first flight departs Houston in the evening at 8 p.m. as UA1520, arriving at 12:27 a.m. the next day.

The return flight returns the next morning at 10:00 a.m. the next morning as UA1235 and arrives in Houston at 1:10 p.m.

