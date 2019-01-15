United profit beats forecasts as bolstered hub strategy pays off

FILE PHOTO - A United Airlines Boeing 777-200ER plane is towed at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines on Tuesday <UAL.O> reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street forecasts, as the No. 3 U.S. carrier scheduled more flights out of its hubs and won back customers after a series of public relations disasters.

The company, United Continental Holdings Inc, said adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.41 in the quarter from $1.44 a year earlier. Analysts on average had forecast $2.04 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue per mile flown, a closely watched industry measurement, climbed 5 percent in the quarter, while unit costs, or costs per available seat per mile, declined 0.7 percent.





