United put on a special flight to let people celebrate New Year's Eve twice — but messed up the timing

Passengers missed out on celebrating New Year's Eve twice after their flight was delayed.

The United Airlines flight failed to land in Honolulu in time for the midnight countdown.

The airline promoted the flight as a way for passengers to "time travel."

Hundreds of United Airlines passengers planned to celebrate New Year's Eve twice – but a delay to their flight dashed their hopes.

The flight from Guam to Honolulu was set to depart at 7:35 a.m. on January 1, 2024, and land at 6:50 p.m. on December 31, 2023, local time.

However, delays meant the plane took off more than six hours late from Guam and landed at 12:35 a.m. on January 1, missing the New Year's Eve countdown in Hawaii.

United Airlines had promoted the flight as a way for passengers to "time travel," saying on X earlier in the week: "You only live once, but you can celebrate New Year's Eve twice!"

One would-be passenger expressed their disappointment on X, formerly Twitter.

In a reply to United's earlier post, the X user said: "Great idea, too bad it got delayed! I was supposed to be on this flight. Double new year isn't happening anymore. Maybe next year?"

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours.

Last year, a group of United passengers missed New Year's Eve entirely after a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney made an emergency landing on a remote Pacific island.

Passengers were left stranded in American Samoa, just east of the international date line, for 21 hours after the plane suffered a "mechanical issue."

Due to the time zone quirk, passengers missed out on the opportunity to celebrate the clock striking midnight on December 31.

Read the original article on Business Insider