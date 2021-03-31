- By GF Value





The stock of United Rentals (NYSE:URI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $332.52 per share and the market cap of $24.1 billion, United Rentals stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for United Rentals is shown in the chart below.





Because United Rentals is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 14.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.63% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. United Rentals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Business Services industry. The overall financial strength of United Rentals is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of United Rentals is poor. This is the debt and cash of United Rentals over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. United Rentals has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.5 billion and earnings of $12.22 a share. Its operating margin is 21.30%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of United Rentals at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of United Rentals over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of United Rentals is 14.6%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.4%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Business Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, United Rentals's ROIC is 8.15 while its WACC came in at 11.07. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of United Rentals is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of United Rentals (NYSE:URI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 70% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about United Rentals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

