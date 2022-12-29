United Rentals (URI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $356.21, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had lost 0.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 1.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from United Rentals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United Rentals to post earnings of $9.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion, up 18.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $32.38 per share and revenue of $11.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.78% and +19.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Rentals should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. United Rentals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, United Rentals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.02, so we one might conclude that United Rentals is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that URI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

