United Rentals (URI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $117.50, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment rental company had gained 11.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 5.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from URI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 23, 2019. In that report, analysts expect URI to post earnings of $4.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.21 billion, up 15.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for URI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.38% lower. URI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, URI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.29, which means URI is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that URI has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



