What Is United Rentals's (NYSE:URI) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 27% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 35% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 24% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does United Rentals's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

United Rentals's P/E of 6.84 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.3) for companies in the trade distributors industry is higher than United Rentals's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that United Rentals shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with United Rentals, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

United Rentals increased earnings per share by an impressive 14% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 22%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does United Rentals's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 146% of United Rentals's market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On United Rentals's P/E Ratio

United Rentals trades on a P/E ratio of 6.8, which is below the US market average of 13.5. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about United Rentals over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.4 back then to 6.8 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.