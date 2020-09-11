United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas 2020: 5G Site with Wireless Facilities Pole Type & 5G Site with Wooden Utility Pole Type

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX - Database (Non Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX.
The report focuses on the following issues:
Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
Analyze the type of poles used
Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Features
5G Site Maps
Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites
Case Study 1: 5G Site with Wireless Facilities Pole Type
Case Study 2: 5G Site with Wooden Utility Pole Type
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
5G Radio Node Site Number
5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
5G Radio Node US Zip Code
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks
New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE
5G eMBB Services Launched
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF DALLAS 5G MOBILE NETWORK
Example of Colocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site
Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
UT Southwestern Medical Center
Uptown
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Dallas Downtown Historic District
CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY
Companies Mentioned
Nokia
Verizon
