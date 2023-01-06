United States Attorney's Office case roundup for Jan. 4, 2023

Jan. 6—RAPID CITY — The United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota released three cases for the week of Jan. 4.

A married couple from Vale, S.D., have been arrested following a complaint of them allegedly producing child pornography.

Timothy White, 42, and Leslie White, 24, were arrested and charged on Dec. 19, 2022. The couple was arrested pursuant to an ongoing investigation involving online child pornography production and distribution.

The charge relates to the Whites, being the parents of a minor, allegedly permitting or encouraging the minor to engage in or assist another person in engaging in sexually explicit conduct, for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, which were then transmitted over the internet. The conduct is alleged to have occurred somewhere between Feb. 1, 2022 and Dec. 19, 2022.

Timothy White was employed by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service and the Piedmont Fire Department.

The U.S. State Attorney's Office reiterates that the charge is merely an accusation and that the Whites are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted, the charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment, up to $250,000 in fines, a lifetime term of supervised release and a $100 fine to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered by the court.

An Obregron, Mexico was convicted after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Noel Rivera, 44, coordinated with other co-conspirators in a drug trafficking ring that would transport large quantities of methamphetamine from Arizona and other places outside South Dakota into South Dakota. Rivera also coordinated with others regarding storage and distribution of multiple drugs once they arrived in South Dakota.

Agents conducted a search warrant in August of 2021, which revealed over 70 pounds of methamphetamine, multiple pounds of heroin and cocaine, as well as thousands of fentanyl pills, approximately $144,000 and 13 firearms.

Rivera was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a $100 fine to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

One of his co-conspirators has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and is currently awaiting sentencing. The second co-conspirator is awaiting trial.

A Wanblee, S.D., man was convicted of assaulting a federal officer.

Steven Quiver, 46, was sentenced on Dec. 20, 2022, following an assault that took place back in February of 2020 on an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer. The officer had been dispatched to Quiver's residence on Feb. 11, 2020. Quiver strangled and threatened to shoot the officer. After ignoring multiple repeated commands to comply, Quiver was tased and taken into custody.

Quiver was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised release and a $100 fine to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.