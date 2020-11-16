United States Automotive Lighting Market Report 2020: Historical Data 2015-2018, Base Year of 2019, 2020 Estimates && Forecasts 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Automotive Lighting Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Automotive Lighting Market is expected to grow on the back of growing automotive production and growing gross national income of the country. Moreover, the country is the second largest automobile market across the globe and growing purchasing power of individuals will result in expansion of the automobile lighting market in forecast period.



Lighting is a fundamental part in car vehicles, assuming a vital part in car security. The lighting system comprises of front, rear, side, fog and interiors lights. It gives brightening to the driver and helps other vehicle drivers and pedestrians making a course for identify the vehicle's position and size.



Some of the major players operating in the United States Automotive Lighting Market are Denso Corporation, Hella, Osram, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Valeo, Hyundai Mobis, Koito, Stanley Electric Co, General Electric Company, Oracle Lightning etc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the United States Automotive Lighting Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Product Overview



3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Automotive Lighting Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. United States Automotive Lighting Production Overview



7. United States Automotive Lighting Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) & Off the Road Vehicle (OTR))

7.2.2. By Application (Front Light, Rear Light, Side Light, Fog Light and Interior Light)

7.2.3. By Technology (LED, Xenon and Halogen)

7.2.4. By Company

7.2.5. By Region

7.2.6. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)

7.3. Market Attractive Index (By Vehicle Type)

7.4. Market Attractive Index (By Region)

7.5. Market Attractive Index (By OEM Vs. Replacement)

7.6. Voice of Customers



8. United States Passenger Car Automotive Lighting Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Technology

8.2.4. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)



9. United States Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Automotive Lighting Market Outlook



10. United States Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Automotive Lighting Market Outlook



11. United States Off-The-Road (OTR) Automotive Lighting Market Outlook



12. Import-Export Analysis Export



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Market Drivers

13.2. Market Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Pricing Analysis



16. United States Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. HELLA Automotive Sales, Inc.

17.2. Valeo

17.3. Osram America

17.4. Stanley Electric Co

17.5. Kioto

17.6. Hyundai Mobis

17.7. Denso Corporation

17.8. Magneti Marelli

17.9. General Electricity Company



18. Strategic Recommendations



