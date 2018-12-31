Is United States Cellular (USM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of United States Cellular (USM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

United States Cellular is one of 654 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. USM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USM's full-year earnings has moved 46.25% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, USM has returned 36.06% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -6.26% on a year-to-date basis. This means that United States Cellular is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, USM belongs to the Wireless National industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.57% this year, meaning that USM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

USM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



