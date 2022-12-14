United States considering sending highly advanced Patriot missile battery to Ukraine
The United States says they are considering Ukraine sending one of their most advanced weapons systems to aid against Russian aerial attacks.
Sen. Thom Tillis’ recent work with Democrats to pass “meaningful policy” has confused some of his constituents, but Tillis says he’s been doing this most of his career.
A northern Mexican state reintroduced the obligatory use of face masks in closed public spaces, officials said on Monday, in a bid to reduce rising COVID-19 infections, as well as the spread of other respiratory diseases. The health minister of Nuevo Leon state, home to Mexico's third-biggest city Monterrey, highlighted the updated guidelines in a news conference, and said that the measure will go into effect immediately. Official figures show Nuevo Leon is one of the areas with the highest concentrations of COVID-19 in Mexico, with new daily cases ticking up to nearly 120 at the start of last week; the highest level since September.
This is the first known time that Arm has decided it could not export its most cutting-edge designs to China, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The development comes two months after the U.S. published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.
Jens Stoltenberg said NATO "strived for decades to develop a better, more constructive relationship with Russia," but Ukraine invasion wrecked that.
European Union countries intend next year to push for more gas deals - including long-term contracts - to replace Russian supplies, draft conclusions for an EU leaders' summit on Thursday showed. Russia was Europe's top gas supplier but has cut off the majority of European deliveries since its invasion of Ukraine in February, sending energy prices soaring and driving EU countries to secure extra supplies from Algeria, Norway and the United States. Brussels has said the majority of Russian supplies should be displaced by locally-produced renewable energy and energy savings, to ensure the EU meets its climate change targets.
The actress also called her Barbie costar Ryan Gosling the "most glorious human being"
Dead and dying seabirds collected on the coasts of the northern Bering and southern Chukchi seas over the past six years reveal how the Arctic's fast-changing climate is threatening the ecosystems and people who live there, according to a report released Tuesday by U.S. scientists. “Since 2017, we’ve had multi-species seabird die-offs in the Bering Strait region,” said Gay Sheffield, a biologist at University of Alaska Fairbanks, based in Nome, Alaska and a co-author of the report.
They made the pledge at a global meeting, hosted by France, to discuss what could be offered between now and March to maintain water, food, energy, health and transport during Ukraine's typically frigid winter. The European Commission said it would provide up to 30 million light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that 50 million such bulbs would significantly reduce the power shortfall in the country. She added that energy savings from a full deployment of 50 million LED bulbs to Ukrainian homes would amount to one gigawatt of electricity, equivalent to the annual production of a nuclear power plant.
About 30 years ago, Suzanne Muusers went car shopping. “I have a female doctor, lawyer, dentist and CPA,” said Muusers, a financial adviser coach at Prosperity Coaching in Scottsdale, Ariz. “And I have a female financial adviser.” When it comes to financial planners, they may go along with their husband’s choice of a male adviser — and respect that adviser’s attentiveness, knowledge and integrity.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of Belgorod Oblast, has posted pictures of the defensive 'zasechnaya' line [Great Abatis Line - ed.], which the Russians built on the border with Ukraine. Source: Gladkov on Telegram Quote: "Together with Vladimir Bazarov [Deputy Governor of Belgorod Oblast] and representatives from the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, as part of a weekly detour, we conducted an overview of the progress of works on the construction of the zasechnaya line of Belgorod
Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch is only making the hardest job in American politics worse.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the story of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv has come to an end, but the reforms in Ukraine will continue. Source: President Zelenskyy's nightly video address Quote: "Today I signed the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on the dissolution of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv.
China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example". "The United States puts 'America First' by prevailing its domestic laws over international rules and (the) laws of others, disregarding WTO rules and concerns of other members," he told a closed-door U.S. trade policy review at the Geneva-based WTO.
Leaders say they no longer had confidence in the abilities of Col. William H. Hunter to command the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base.
Whitebark pine trees can live more than 1,000 years, but in just two decades more than a quarter of the trees that are a key food source for some grizzly bears have been killed by disease, climate change, wildfires and voracious beetles, government officials said as they announced federal protections Wednesday. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will designate whitebark pine as threatened with potential extinction, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. A nonnative fungus — white pine blister rust — has been killing whitebark pines for a century and they've been largely wiped out in areas.
Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, were sailing from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida. But they disappeared after their Atrevida II sailboat left North Carolina's Outer Banks on Dec. 3.
After over 50 years working in public service, Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping down at the end of the month, though he's not retiring. Fauci told ABC News he wants to do something outside of federal work while he still has the health, vitality and drive to do so. "Misinformation and disinformation is really hurting so many things, including people's trust in science," Fauci told ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Jen Ashton at the NIH lab.
Iran was ousted from a United Nations women's body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, a move proposed by the United States after Tehran's brutal crackdown on protests sparked by the death of a young woman in custody. The 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution to "remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term."
Ford's F-150 Lightning factory is now operating on three shifts as the carmaker rushes to meet demand for its first all-electric pickup truck.