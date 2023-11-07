United States denies discussing Ukraine making peace with Russia

Vedant Patel, Representative of the US State Department, has denied media reports about the alleged discussion of the US and EU with Ukraine on the beginning of peace negotiations with the Russian Federation.

Source: Patel said this at a briefing on Tuesday, 7 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The deputy spokesman for the US State Department noted that Ukraine should decide on when to have any negotiations with Russia.

Quote: "As we have said a number of times before, nothing should happen about Ukraine without Ukraine. We are not aware of any conversations with Ukraine about negotiations outside of the peace formula structure that you’ve already seen a number of engagements take place on," he said

According to Patel, "the Kremlin has no interest in negotiating or ending this war."

"And we are committed to supporting our Ukrainian partners," the representative of the State Department concluded.

Earlier, NBC News reported that officials from the US and the EU had allegedly begun discussions with Ukraine on the possibility of peace talks with Russia. According to the channel, these discussions, in particular, concerned what Ukraine may have to abandon in order to reach an agreement.

Diplomatic sources in the EU said there is no truth in those claims.

