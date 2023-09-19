United States distrusts Russia and North Korea claims that they have not signed an arms deal

The United States distrusts Russia's and North Korea's claims that they have no arms deals. It warns that it will consider any steps in this direction a violation of a UN Security Council resolution and will act accordingly.

Source: statement during a press briefing in New York by John Kirby, White House National Security Council coordinator; Ukrinform

Quote from Kirby: "We saw the comments coming out of Kim Jong Un’s meeting, comments coming from the Kremlin that there was no deal announced. We’ll take that with a grain of salt and we’ll watch."

Details: He stressed that "any deal would be a violation of UNSC resolutions".

Kirby also stated that the United States will certainly continue to talk with its partner countries at the UN about how to work together to hold Moscow and Pyongyang accountable if they move in this direction.

Background:

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Kim's arrival in Russia.

The EU stated that it is ready to take action against North Korea if it supports Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The United States also threatened to aggressively apply existing sanctions against Pyongyang and introduce new ones if North Korea provides weapons to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

