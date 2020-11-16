    Advertisement

    United States HVAC Markets, 2020-2025: Prominent Players are Daikin Industries, Lennox Int'l, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Danfoss, Ingersoll Rand, Carrier, and Honeywell

    Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. HVAC Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. HVAC Market Report

    The U.S. HVAC market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the period 2019-2025.

    The U.S. HVAC industry is majorly influenced by the growth and innovations in construction technology and building designs. The increasing installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment in residential and commercial building constructions is a significant factor influencing the market U.S. HVAC market growth.

    The rise in regular services and maintenance of HVAC systems is another major influential driver that fuels the growth in demand across the country with a consistent growth rate. Growth in smart technologies and IoT-based operations in electronic consumer goods are likely to uplift the growth and popularity in the United States market. The increased emphasis on green energy, its delivery, and usage provides growth avenues to key players for developing and launching solar-powered HVAC systems.

    The United States is one of the adversely affected countries in terms of the number of infected patients and economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, several large established players in the market are experiencing high losses due to lag in the supply chain and shipment of products. Although a few states in the United States have managed to contain the spread of COVID-19, the impact on the U.S. HVAC market is expected to be felt as vendors depend on raw material procurement from neighboring countries.

    Insights by Vendors

    The U.S. HVAC market share is highly competitive and characterized by a number of small and medium-scale players along with several established manufacturers. Although the prevalence of small-scale players in the market has been high, major global manufacturers account for a dominant share with well-established supply chain networks. The majority of players in the U.S. HVAC market are focusing on expanding their customer base and business operations across the country.

    The prominent vendors in the market include Daikin Industries, Lennox International, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Danfoss, Ingersoll Rand, Carrier, and Honeywell. These established companies are leveraging strategic collaborations and innovative initiatives to increase their profitability and market share. Increasingly in recent years, the companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups that apply state of the art technologies in HVAC systems to strengthen their product capabilities.

    Key Questions Answered

    1. What is the U.S. HVAC market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
    2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. HVAC market share?
    3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the U.S. HVAC market?
    4. Who are the leading vendors in the U.S. HVAC market, and what are their market shares?
    5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. HVAC market share?

    Key Topics Covered:

    1 Research Methodology

    2 Research Objectives

    3 Research Process

    4 Scope & Coverage
    4.1 Market Definition
    4.2 Base Year
    4.3 Scope Of The Study

    5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
    5.1 Key Caveats
    5.2 Currency Conversion
    5.3 Market Derivation

    6 Market at a Glance

    7 Introduction
    7.1 Overview
    7.2 COVID-19 Impact

    8 Market Opportunities & Trends
    8.1 Smart HVAC Becoming the New Norm
    8.2 Systems Go Ductless
    8.3 Zoning into Zoning
    8.4 Conducive Environment for Contractors

    9 Market Growth Enablers
    9.1 Energy Economy Spawns Upgrades
    9.2 Renewed Focus on Comfort, Functionality, and Health
    9.3 Home Improvement Cycles and Housing Boom
    9.4 Climbing Climate Emergencies and Shifting weather patterns

    10 Market Restraints
    10.1 Phasedowns, Standards, and Regulations in Constant Flux
    10.2 Intractable Data Security Issues
    10.3 Inadequate Workforce
    10.4 Lack of Sufficient Disruption

    11 Market Landscape
    11.1 Market Overview
    11.2 Market Size & Forecast
    11.3 Five Forces Analysis

    12 Equipment
    12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
    12.2 Market Overview

    13 Air Conditioning
    13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
    13.2 Market Overview
    13.3 RAC
    13.4 CAC
    13.5 Chillers
    13.6 Heat Exchangers
    13.7 Others

    14 Heating
    14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
    14.2 Market Overview
    14.3 FURNACE
    14.4 HEAT PUMP
    14.5 BOILER UNITS
    14.6 OTHERS

    15 Ventilation
    15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
    15.2 Market Overview
    15.3 Air Handling Units
    15.4 Air Filters
    15.5 Humidifiers And Dehumidifiers
    15.6 Fan Coil Units
    15.7 Others

    16 Application
    16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
    16.2 Market Overview

    17 Residential
    17.1 Market Size & Forecast

    18 Commercial
    18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
    18.2 Market Size & Forecast
    18.3 Office Spaces
    18.4 Airports & Public Spaces
    18.5 Hospitality
    18.6 Healthcare Facilities
    18.7 Industrial And Others

    19 Region

    Competitive Landscape

    Prominent Vendors

    • Daikin

    • Lennox International

    • Mitsubishi Electric

    • Johnson Controls

    • Zehnder

    • Danfoss

    • Ingersoll Rand

    • Carrier

    • Honeywell

    Other Prominent Vendors

    • Rheem Manufacturing

    • Nortek Air Solutions

    • Fujitsu America Inc.

    • Dunham Bush

    • TCL

    • Camfil

    • Onda

    • Backer Springfield

    • Soler & Palau (S&P)

    • Hitachi

    • Alfa Laval

