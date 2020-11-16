United States HVAC Markets, 2020-2025: Prominent Players are Daikin Industries, Lennox Int'l, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Danfoss, Ingersoll Rand, Carrier, and Honeywell

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. HVAC Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. HVAC Market Report
The U.S. HVAC market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 4% during the period 2019-2025.
The U.S. HVAC industry is majorly influenced by the growth and innovations in construction technology and building designs. The increasing installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment in residential and commercial building constructions is a significant factor influencing the market U.S. HVAC market growth.
The rise in regular services and maintenance of HVAC systems is another major influential driver that fuels the growth in demand across the country with a consistent growth rate. Growth in smart technologies and IoT-based operations in electronic consumer goods are likely to uplift the growth and popularity in the United States market. The increased emphasis on green energy, its delivery, and usage provides growth avenues to key players for developing and launching solar-powered HVAC systems.
The United States is one of the adversely affected countries in terms of the number of infected patients and economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, several large established players in the market are experiencing high losses due to lag in the supply chain and shipment of products. Although a few states in the United States have managed to contain the spread of COVID-19, the impact on the U.S. HVAC market is expected to be felt as vendors depend on raw material procurement from neighboring countries.
Insights by Vendors
The U.S. HVAC market share is highly competitive and characterized by a number of small and medium-scale players along with several established manufacturers. Although the prevalence of small-scale players in the market has been high, major global manufacturers account for a dominant share with well-established supply chain networks. The majority of players in the U.S. HVAC market are focusing on expanding their customer base and business operations across the country.
The prominent vendors in the market include Daikin Industries, Lennox International, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, Zehnder, Danfoss, Ingersoll Rand, Carrier, and Honeywell. These established companies are leveraging strategic collaborations and innovative initiatives to increase their profitability and market share. Increasingly in recent years, the companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups that apply state of the art technologies in HVAC systems to strengthen their product capabilities.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the U.S. HVAC market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the U.S. HVAC market share?
3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the U.S. HVAC market?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the U.S. HVAC market, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. HVAC market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 COVID-19 Impact
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Smart HVAC Becoming the New Norm
8.2 Systems Go Ductless
8.3 Zoning into Zoning
8.4 Conducive Environment for Contractors
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Energy Economy Spawns Upgrades
9.2 Renewed Focus on Comfort, Functionality, and Health
9.3 Home Improvement Cycles and Housing Boom
9.4 Climbing Climate Emergencies and Shifting weather patterns
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Phasedowns, Standards, and Regulations in Constant Flux
10.2 Intractable Data Security Issues
10.3 Inadequate Workforce
10.4 Lack of Sufficient Disruption
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Equipment
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Air Conditioning
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 RAC
13.4 CAC
13.5 Chillers
13.6 Heat Exchangers
13.7 Others
14 Heating
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 FURNACE
14.4 HEAT PUMP
14.5 BOILER UNITS
14.6 OTHERS
15 Ventilation
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Air Handling Units
15.4 Air Filters
15.5 Humidifiers And Dehumidifiers
15.6 Fan Coil Units
15.7 Others
16 Application
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
17 Residential
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
18 Commercial
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Office Spaces
18.4 Airports & Public Spaces
18.5 Hospitality
18.6 Healthcare Facilities
18.7 Industrial And Others
19 Region
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
Daikin
Lennox International
Mitsubishi Electric
Johnson Controls
Zehnder
Danfoss
Ingersoll Rand
Carrier
Honeywell
Other Prominent Vendors
Rheem Manufacturing
Nortek Air Solutions
Fujitsu America Inc.
Dunham Bush
TCL
Camfil
Onda
Backer Springfield
Soler & Palau (S&P)
Hitachi
Alfa Laval
