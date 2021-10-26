United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:USLM) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at United States Lime & Minerals' (NASDAQ:USLM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study United States Lime & Minerals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for United States Lime & Minerals is:

13% = US$35m ÷ US$261m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of United States Lime & Minerals' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, United States Lime & Minerals' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining United States Lime & Minerals' moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared United States Lime & Minerals' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 11% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is USLM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is United States Lime & Minerals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

United States Lime & Minerals has a low three-year median payout ratio of 12%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 88% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, United States Lime & Minerals has paid dividends over a period of eight years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that United States Lime & Minerals' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for United States Lime & Minerals visit our risks dashboard for free.

