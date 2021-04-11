US needs to ‘increase the legal avenues for migration,’ says former Secretary of Homeland Security

Kristin Myers
·2 min read

The former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security told Yahoo Finance that part of “comprehensive” immigration reform was a “better way to handle legal migration,” adding that reform needed to “increase the avenues for legal migration, including seasonal migration.”

The Mexican Migration Project has studied Mexican migration to the United States since 1982, and have discovered that stricter border policies backfired, as seasonal workers stayed in the country and sent for their families instead of returning home.

“I come from Arizona and our communities around the border and even North of the border, workers migrated back and forth,” Napolitano said. “I think the Mexican Immigration [sic] Project is correct, that tightening up the border just served to keep undocumented migrants in the country as opposed to respecting the seasonal flows of a true labor immigration practice.”

Moving forward, Napolitano said, the country needs three things: “good, effective, border security,” ways to deal with the root causes of “illegal immigration,” and “put a comprehensive immigration reform proposal on the floor of the Congress.”

Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Mission, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Border arrests have been on the rise, more than 170,000 in March. But as these numbers continue to increase, the number of Immigrants in detention have steadily decreased from 56,000 in 2019 to 14,000 in March.

“There are a lot of causes,” behind the recent immigration wave that Republicans have called a “crisis” at the border, Napolitano explained. “Some of them are the root causes of immigration.” 

“The Biden administration needs to quickly ramp up its capacity to handle the unaccompanied minors. The sheltering and the placement of unaccompanied minors is handled by the Department of Health and Human Services. DHS can help through FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency], but they need to focus on how more quickly, not only to take in those minors, but to place them either with family members or foster parents away from the border. and that's a capacity issue. and they need to ramp it up,” said Napolitano.

    The European Central Bank should accept no further delay in lifting inflation back to its target as the current outlook is unsatisfactory and persistent misses risk damaging the economy, ECB board member Fabio Panetta told Spanish newspaper El Pais. The ECB has already undershot its nearly 2% target for eight years and its projections indicate that it will continue to miss for years to come as bloc struggles to absorb the slack left behind a pandemic-induced recession. With stimulus already near its limits, some policymakers argue that the ECB must simply accept a slower rise in price pressures instead of trying to do even more but Panetta rejected this argument, warning that the costs outweigh the benefits.

    Used to be that if you ran a business in America you’d stay as far away as possible from politics. But this has been changing in recent years, and now taken to another level with the Georgia voting law, the fallout of which has rippled from Fortune 500 companies and prominent executives to major league baseball and golf.

    The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday countries in the Middle East and Central Asia need to curb their financing requirements, as a surge in government debt, exacerbated by the pandemic, threatens recovery prospects.

    This lack of internet access can interfere with online learning, Gerald Chertavian, the chief executive of a job training organization for young people called Year Up, told Yahoo Finance's editor-in-chief, Andy Serwer, in a new interview.

    Homeowners' Associations (or HOAs) are meant to maintain cleanliness, community utilities and a sense of order in a certain subdivision or neighborhood. Associations are able to do this by collecting...

    Booking Holdings (BKNG) stock is up nearly 50% since November but can it continue to rise on post-pandemic recovery hopes? On one hand, shares have not only bounced back from last year’s losses, but they are now trading well above pre-outbreak levels. This leaves investors questioning whether to expect a pull-back, or possible sideways action in the near-term. On the other hand, with the analyst community still bullish on the stock, there may be room for some additional gains. One analyst sees shares heading to $2,950 per share purely based on the re-opening of travel in Europe. So, who’s right, and who’s wrong? As sentiment for this stock continues to lean towards the positive, higher prices in the coming months may be possible. But with a rich forward valuation, investors might consider taking a more cautious view on the stock. BKNG Stock And The ‘Reopening Trade’ Since falling below $1,300 per share at the start of pandemic lockdowns, BKNG, together with the rest of the travel sector, has made a stunning recovery. Yet with so much “recovery anticipation” priced-in, can this company, which owns travel booking platforms including Booking.com and Priceline.com, live up to its high expectations? According to one very bullish analyst, it’s more than possible. Bank of America’s Justin Post recently upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and not only sees the company living up to its current expectations, but believes the best is still yet to come for BKNG stock. With travel demand set to rebound massively in the U.S., Europe, and other markets, Post sees much further upside ahead based on his $2,950 per share price target. While there’s no denying that the post-pandemic “reopening” bodes well for Booking Holdings, the question remains whether this has already been priced-in. Valuation concerns may be on the backburner for now but with the potential risk of it becoming a larger worry going forward, shares may have little room to appreciate through the rest of 2021. Valuation Could Affect Future Performance With many signs pointing to an early-stage recovery for the travel economy, it’s tough to be bearish on this sector. Hence, going short this sector right now seems too risky to consider. But with the valuation of stocks like BKNG already reflecting the upside from this recovery, the ship has clearly sailed with regards to buying travel stocks on the “reopening” catalyst. Trading at around 59x estimated 2021 earnings ($40.41 per share), and 25.4x estimated 2022 earnings ($93.64 per share), BKNG at $2,400 more the factors in a seamless post-Covid recovery in business and leisure travel. In short, with high expectations priced-in, the stock could see a tremendous sell-off if the recovery falls short of expectations. The top end of analysts’ earnings projections of $64.75 in 2021 and $123.21 in 2022 are substantially higher than the average, but with analyst sentiment mixed (as seen from the wide price target range below), it’s tough to predict whether investors on average are under-enthusiastic, over-enthusiastic, or right on the mark. What Analysts Are Saying About BKNG Stock According to TipRanks, BKNG comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 11 Buy, 11 Hold, and 1 Sell recommendations. The average analyst price target of $2,524,45 implies upside potential of approximately 5% from current levels over the next 12 months. Analyst price targets range from a low of $1,890 to a high of $3,000 per share. (See Booking Holdings stock analysis on TipRanks) Bottom Line: As Uncertainty Continues, BKNG Stock May Hold Steady In The Near-Term There’s plenty to back up the bull case for BKNG stock. The prospects of travel making a faster-than-expected recovery give the shares a good shot of hitting the high-end of analysts’ targets over the next 12 months. Yet, with the “reopening” catalyst more than priced-in, there may not be much room left for Booking Holdings' stock to run. This may result in further sideways price action in the near-term. Disclosure: Thomas Niel held no position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

    Amid a nationwide rise in anti-Asian hate, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D., Ill.) wants the Department of Justice to look back at crimes committed against Asian Americans to determine if those crimes should have been classified as hate crimes.

    Boehner criticized current GOP leaders like Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, who he called a "reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else."

    A group of Cuban migrants arrived by boat in the Middle Florida Keys city of Marathon Friday afternoon.

  • The solution to California’s rampant sea urchin problem is to eat them. I gave it a try

    Biologists and chefs are urging people to chow down on the purple sea urchins that are destroying California’s vital kelp forests. Could I catch and cook my own? Ali Bouzari, a culinary scientists, shows the rich yellow roe still inside a purple sea urchin at Timber Cove in Jenner, California. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian “Babe! I sprayed mouth everywhere!” I never thought I’d find myself screaming these words on a tranquil Sunday morning in my tiny San Francisco kitchen. Then again, I never thought I’d find myself staring at a sink full of spiky, purple aliens with a knife murderously clutched in one hand, the ethereal voice of Phoebe Bridgers softly crooning in the background. But these vibrant little aliens – purple sea urchins, in actuality – have become a major headache for the Pacific west coast. Their population has exploded by 10,000% since 2014, with scientists blaming the decline of sea otter and starfish populations – two of the urchin’s natural predators. Hundreds of millions of purple sea urchins now blanket the coast from Baja to Alaska, where they have been devouring the region’s vital kelp forests, doing untold damage to the marine ecosystem in the process. In California, it is estimated that 95% of the kelp forests, which serve as both shelter and food to a wide range of marine life, has been decimated and replaced by so-called “urchin barrens” – vast carpets of spiked purple orbs along the ocean floor. That’s why marine biologists and chefs have teamed up to release a new predator into their natural environment: me. Vivian Ho, Guardian journalist and sea urchin enthusiast, eats a sea urchin at Timber Cove boat landing in Jenner, California. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian Or, to be exact, me and all of you. There’s been a push for years to get the public to eat more sea urchin as a way to help curb the population and recover the kelp forests. It shouldn’t have been a hard sell. Sea urchin, or uni in the sushi world, is considered a delicacy in the fine dining circles. “The two main descriptors I would use are sweet and briny, similar to an oyster, similar to a clam,” said culinary scientist Ali Bouzari. “They taste like the sea because they live in the sea. They’re sweet, umami and a little bit salty. The texture is very creamy. It’s very similar to room-temperature butter.” During the pandemic, however, fine dining has been harder to come by. And the retail costs, which range from $9 to $12 per urchin at your local fishmonger, isn’t something every home cook can justify. But what Bouzari, co-founder of culinary research and development company Pilot R&D, has been pushing for the last few years is that sea urchin cuisine doesn’t have to be particularly precious, or expensive. You can have it served on a half shell, topped with espresso-cream whipped potatoes and caviar – as they do at Michelin-star restaurant SingleThread in Healdsburg – or you can sauté it with some onion, sausage and day-old rice and make a dirty rice, one of Bouzari’s favorite recipes. And anyone with access to the coast can have sea urchin dirty rice on a dirty rice budget. And this was how I found myself in my kitchen, covered in kelp and purple spines. Sea urchin harvesting The day before my exploding mouth episode, I stood on the beach of Timber Cove in Jenner, California, waiting as Bouzari and his friend Justin Ang, a Pilot R&D product manager, paddled up to shore atop some surfboards. Ali Bouzari, culinary scientist, wears his underwater sea pirate gear while scooping fresh roe from a sea urchin. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian They had spent the morning spearfishing, coming in with some scallops, blue rock fish and a giant ling cod – and of course, sea urchin. A year-long fishing license in California costs $52.66, while my husband and I each paid a $10 fee for “taking anything from the ocean” at Timber Cove. Bouzari came out of the water dressed like an underwater sea pirate, with weights around his waist like a gun holster and a knife strapped to his calf. But you don’t need a wetsuit or fancy gear to harvest sea urchin, he explained. Anytime at low tide on the edges of a cove, urchin – an intertidal species – should become visible. Sure enough, within a minute of stepping on to the rocks, I spotted my first sea urchin, stuck to the side of a rock. Sea urchins are essentially a ball of hard purple spikes containing five egg sacs, which is what we eat – in the culinary world, they’re described as the tongues, the roe, the uni. I call it the yum. They have no eyes or brain, but they do have mouths, which they use to suck up everything in their way, kelp or otherwise. Bouzari calls them the “Roombas of the ocean”. The sea urchin came loose when I twisted it like a doorknob. The triumph of my first harvest overtook any lingering sensations of pain from gripping its prickly spines. Still, I’d recommend gloves. I had brought some salted sourdough toast from San Francisco, and Bouzari quickly scooped a fat, golden tongue out of the hardened purple spikes to lay on to the olive-oiled surface. I had enjoyed uni before at sushi restaurants, but never tasted anything quite like the briny creaminess of sea urchin fresh from the ocean, on toast warmed in the California sun. That one bite felt like a calm summer day, floating on a boat in the water. The purple sea urchin population has grown unchecked, contributing to the destruction of the west coast’s kelp forests. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian Dragon eggs in the kitchen If saving the kelp forest means eating more urchin, then we ostensibly need to prove that people can not only afford to eat more sea urchin, but prepare sea urchin easily on their own. Meaning someone like me, the person who infamously vomited in the middle of the newsroom on the first day of her dream internship because she ate undercooked chicken the night before, can harvest these creatures – which resemble evil dragon eggs – and manage to make a delicious, home-cooked meal. I was concerned about transporting a cooler full of purple sea urchins on the two-hour drive down Highway 1 back to San Francisco, but Bouzari assured me that sea urchin would keep for several days, especially if left in salt water. The best practice is to keep them refrigerated, Bouzari said, with a damp cloth over them. “When it gets old, it starts to smell like ammonia,” he said. OK, ammonia. I woke up Sunday morning, preparing myself for ammonia, a urine-like smell. What I was not prepared for was the odor of farts. I opened the cooler on Sunday morning and was greeted with a cloud of flatulence. “Vivian!” my husband said, immediately blaming me. Fart jokes aside, it was Sunday morning and we were hungry. I wanted to continue on a more simplistic, dirty rice trend, and dug up a scrambled egg recipe from Gordon Ramsay. I found a fairly simple sea urchin bruschetta recipe from Robert Irvine before I remembered that I hate cilantro and scallions and don’t own a lemon zester. “So you’re just making toast and sea urchin again?” my husband asked. Left: After dragging her haul home in a cooler, reporter Vivian Ho removes an urchin’s mouth with precision. Right: Opening the shell reveals the urchin roe. ’I call it the yum,’ Ho says. Photographs: Courtesy Drew Bruton Back at Timber Cove, Bouzari had shown me how to get the yum out of the shells with the finesse of a man who has done this many times. In my kitchen, I went at the urchin with the grace of a drunk baby elephant that had somehow gotten hold of a knife. The first move in preparing a sea urchin is to cut out its mouth, which is hard and shell-like. When you have practice doing this like Bouzari, you can swipe it all out in one go. When you’re me, you fling multiple mouths all over your kitchen, multiple times. The next move is to empty the water. At the beach, we emptied the water into the ocean and then washed it again in the waves. At home, I ran tap water into the hole where the mouth was, cleaning out any sand and sediment. Bouzari showed me a move where he cut the urchin in half elegantly so that you could use the shell as a bowl or a candle holder after removing the roe. I had not mastered that. Instead, I cut the urchin jagged down the middle, at times just using my hands to rip it apart, sending spines flying on to the floor and into my sink. Bouzari used a knife to detach the digestive tracts at each point. It was very clean and streamlined and from there, he rinsed out the shell once more and all that was left was the roe, waiting to be spooned out. In my kitchen, my two halves of shell looked completely different – more like two handfuls of crumpled spikes, kelp and roe oozing together. I couldn’t find the points to detach the digestive tracts, so I ended up just scooping everything out and washing the roe free of the kelp. Bouzari made sure to tell me that eating the digested kelp wouldn’t hurt anybody – it just doesn’t taste very good. It took me two hours to collect enough yum for five small crostini and to make six scrambled eggs. It felt like I did a lot of work for very little output. Bouzari had warned this could happen with some of the purple sea urchins. Though they’re plentiful, some are not growing large enough to be commercially viable. Companies like Urchinomics have begun collecting the purple sea urchins and then fattening them up for high-end sushi restaurants. Left: Vivian Ho’s purple sea urchin butter noodles. Right: Sea urchin scrambled eggs with crostini. But even the worst chefs can make butter noodles, and for that reason I chose to freestyle the dish, without a recipe, for my last urchin attempt. I prepared spaghetti noodles, and then made a simple sauce out of olive oil, butter, garlic, lemon and pasta water. I sprinkled in some oregano, basil, chili flakes and sea salt before taking it off the heat and stirring in the urchin paste I made by taking the collected roe and mixing it together. I tossed the spaghetti in the sauce and laid two tongues on top of each bowl. I wasn’t expecting much. The fart smell from the cooler (which Bouzari later assured me was nothing to worry about) still lingered, even though we’d opened every window in our apartment, and I stepped on a piece of mouth while I was tossing the pasta. But these noodles were creamy and buttery with hints of ocean. Each bite bit back with brine and lemon brightness. For someone who had been told her entire life that she could not cook and should not cook, for the gastrointestinal safety of herself and others, this dish felt life-changing. It felt like a shining beacon into a tastier world, a victory for the culinary-challenged everywhere. My husband said it was pretty good. Smelly, frustrating, messy and … fun Culinary scientist Bouzari, left, wants to promote eating sea urchin as a way to reduce the invasive species’ population and journalist Ho, right, wants to eat as much uni as she can. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian Even amid the fart smell, I had begun to have fun. At times it got frustrating, when all I managed to spoon out was a thin sliver after minutes of painstakingly picking through clingy kelp. But those moments always faded with the incredible bubbling satisfaction of scooping out that one fat, picture-perfect golden tongue. I’m the type of eater who loves to work for my food, getting my fingers dirty, sauce all over my face, as I gnaw the meat off the bones. Some people don’t. But for those who do, I can see how fun an afternoon of shore-picking sea urchins and eating them over toast on the beach could be, especially when it comes with the feeling that you’ve done something good. “This is the rare opportunity for our gluttonous instincts to have a redemption arc,” Bouzari said. “This is something where there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions more of these purple urchins than there should be. Go for it. You could harvest literally more than you could eat and honestly harvesting more than you can eat it is the responsible thing you can do. Just get them out of the water.” What I learned about eating urchins is that you really can’t ruin something that’s intended to be eaten raw. Plus, if you have to break a few dragon eggs to make an omelet, that’s sort of the point. Getting urchins out of the ocean is the goal, so break as many dragon eggs as you want. After a day and half of eating urchin, my husband asked that we not have them for a while. As for me, I’m already planning my next batch of butter noodles.

  • Black Army Officer Files Lawsuit After Being Held at Gunpoint by Police During Traffic Stop

  • Infrastructure Spending Could Actually Boost Stocks This Time

  • Tucker Carlson: 'Obedient Voters From Third World' Are Replacing Me

  • Car rental shortages frustrate lockdown-weary travelers

  • Biden administration surging tests and vaccinators to Michigan, where COVID transmission rate is nation’s worst

  • Migrants in Latin America Have Turned to Delivery Gigs During the Pandemic. But Drivers Say They're Facing Hostility and Mistreatment

  • 7 Excellent Index Funds With Juicy Dividends for Income Investors

    Index funds have become some of the most widely-followed assets on Wall Street of late, with record-breaking capital inflows. Recent research by Arun Rangarajan of Harvard University defines index investing as “investing in a predefined and publicly known list of stocks using a publicly disclosed and replicable strategy.” Today’s article looks at index funds that could be appropriate for income investors. Given the growth of the importance of index funds in portfolios, individuals understandably want to learn more about them. For instance, most retail investors know that if you hold an index fund intended to replicate the S&P 500 index, you have a clear benchmark: the total return on the S&P 500 index. So far in the year, the index is up about 7% and hit a record-high in early April. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the returns of the index, is also up around 7% year-to-date (YTD).InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10 With that information, here’re our seven index funds for passive income-seekers: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Investors looking to profit from the long-term growth of companies stateside could simply buy an index-tracker ETF like SPY. But in our present low interest rate environment, many investors are also looking for companies and funds with relatively juicy dividend yields. A large number of index funds offer such yields. When coupled with the potential for capital growth, such dividend-paying index funds could help fuel portfolio growth. Index Funds to Buy: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $19.36 — $35.29Year-to-date (YTD) Price Change: Up about 17%Dividend Yield: 2.17%Expense ratio: 0.13% per year In recent weeks, we have witnessed the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climb above 1.7%, hitting a 52-week high. Most InvestorPlace readers will know that for banks, higher interest rates mean improved profit margins. Therefore, our first index fund comes from the financial sector, including banks, asset managers, brokers, insurers and real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund invests in a diverse range of financial services firms. XLF started trading in December 1998; net assets stand at $38.2 billion. The fund, which has 65 stocks, tracks the returns of the Financial Select Sector Index. Top 10 holdings make up around 55% of the fund. In other words, it is a top-heavy fund. Leadings names include Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Over the past 52 weeks, the fund has returned about 76%. Trailing P/E and P/B ratios are 15.39 and 1.54 respectively. In the coming days, a new earnings season will start with reports from these banks. Therefore, volatility with short-term profit taking is likely. Long-term investors who believe banks and other financial institutions will be able to handle the current economic environment could consider investing around $29-$30. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) Source: Pavel Ignatov / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $28.50 — $43.69YTD Price Change: Up about 13%Dividend yield: 1.37%Expense ratio: 0.08% per year If you’re interested in the “Dogs of the Dow” strategy, you might want to consider our next fund, the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF. As a reminder, that investing strategy requires buying the top ten companies of the Dow Jones Index ranked by highest dividend yields. Although a “Dogs of the Dow” portfolio is usually initiated at the start of a new year, buying an index fund like DJD is possible at any time of the year. This ETF fund provides to dividend-paying companies in the DJIA. It is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average Yield Weighted Index, which focuses on those businesses with consistent dividend payments over the past year. Additionally, the index is price-weighted. Both the index and the ETF are balanced twice a year. The fund started trading in December 2015 and has a market value of $136.5 million as of April 1, 2021. It currently holds 28 companies and over 57% of the fund is allocated to the top 10 stocks. Put another way, this fund is top heavy. Forward P/E and P/B ratios are 15.69 and 2.59 respectively. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Dow (NYSE:DOW) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) are among the top names in the roster. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10 Having returned about 52% in the past 12 months, the ETF saw a record-high price at the end of March. Given the robust dividend-paying blue chips in the roster, this fund could be a core addition as an index fund. iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com 52-Week Range: $47.57 — $88.13YTD Price Change: Up about 7%Dividend Yield: 1.12%Expense ratio: 0.45% per year As our economy begins to open up further, many individuals are looking at commodity-related manufacturing businesses. If you want to participate in the growth of businesses in the chemical, mining, construction, packaging and paper industries, then you’d typically invest in the materials sector. Our next fund, the iShares Global Materials ETF, gives access to global companies involved with the production of raw materials, including metals, forestry, packaging and chemicals products. About a third of the holdings are U.S.-based. Next in line are the U.K., Australia, Japan and Canada, as well as several emerging markets. MXI currently holds 104 holdings and tracks the S&P Global 1200 Materials Sector index. A large number of the stocks in this ETF could also be good plays on a greener economy for the new decade. The top 10 firms make up 31.4% of total net assets, which stand at $728 million. Among the leading stocks are Linde (NYSE:LIN), BHP (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), L’Air Liquide Societe Anonyme pour l’Etude et l’Exploitation des Procedes George (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and BASF (OTCMKTS:BASFY). The fund has returned over 84% in the past year and hit a record high in mid-March. Trailing P/E and P/B ratios are 25.20 and 2.37, respectively. Those investors who would like add leading global names to their portfolios could consider buying the fund around $83. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $48.50 — $76.56YTD Price Change: Up about 11%Dividend Yield: 2.80%Expense ratio: 0.48% per year Real estate constitutes one of the most widely followed sectors. Since the start of the pandemic, analysts have been discussing a range of uncertainties ahead for our economy. Despite the question marks Covid-19 has caused, parts of the real estate sector sector has been extremely resilient. Therefore, our next fund looks at the an index fund in the segment. The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF invests in residential, healthcare and self-storage real estate equities stateside. REZ, which has 42 holdings, tracks the FTSE NAREIT All Residential Capped Index. Since its inception in May 2007, net assets have grown to $505.8 million. Residential REITs in the fund top the list with 49.47%. Next are healthcare REITs (31.28%) and specialized REITs (18.65%), such as student-housing REITs. Over 58% of the fund is in the top 10 names. They include Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Welltower (NYSE:WELL), Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB). The fund has returned 47.8% in the past 12 months and saw a 52-week high in mid-March. Trailing price-to-cash flow (P/CF) and P/B ratios are 18.95 and 2.58 respectively. Readers might be interested to know that healthcare REITs are typically among the highest-yielding subsectors. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10 If you want to avoid certain real estate subsectors, such as retail, commercial or office, you might find this fund more appropriate for your portfolios. A potential decline below $70 would improve the attractiveness of the fund. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Source: Isabelle OHara / Shutterstock.com 52-week range: $19.83 — $34.74YTD Price Change: Up about 4%Dividend yield: 2%Expense ratio: 0.12% per year The Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF invests in large capitalization (cap) and mid-cap emerging market (EM) businesses. Since its inception in January 2010, funds have grown close to $10 billion. SCHE, which tracks the FTSE Emerging Index, has 1,637 holdings. The top 10 names comprise more than 25% of assets. Chip darling Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), social-media heavyweight Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), online food-delivery platform Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGY) and South African Internet group Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) lead the names in the roster. A deeper analysis of the fund will likely highlight the growth of spending by EM consumers as well as the increased use of technology Financials have the largest sectoral weighting with 20.07%. Then come consumer discretionary (18.52%), IT (15.37%) and communication services (11.75%) firms. Trailing P/E and P/B ratios are 18.97 and 2.15, respectively. Over the past year, SCHE has returned about 61%. In the case of potential profit-taking, long-term investors would find better value below $30. I like the globally diversified nature of this low-cost fund. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF (VDC) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $133.31 — $180.49YTD Price Change: Up 2.18%Dividend Yield: 2.64%Expense ratio: 0.1% per year Consumer Staples, our next segment, includes food, beverage, personal hygiene and health products. Most of us buy such necessities at relatively constant levels, regardless of how their prices fluctuate. The Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF invests in a range of U.S. consumer staples companies. The fund started in January 2004. VDC, which has 96 holdings, tracks the investment performance of the MSCI US IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 index. Leading three sectors (by weighting) are household products, soft drinks, packaged foods & meats, making up around 58% of the fund. Top 10 holdings comprise over 60% of total net assets of about $6 billion. VDC’s top five companies are Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST). The ETF has returned about 31% in the past 12 months and hit a record high by end of March. Trailing P/E and P/B ratios stand at 23.3 and 4.8. In case of profit-taking, especially during the current busy earnings season that is about to begin, the price could find initial support between $170 — $172. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $10 Over the past several weeks, high-flying growth stocks have been slowing down. Capital could potentially go to other sectors, including consumer staples. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $98.40 — $148.41YTD Price Change: Up about 5%Dividend yield: 1.90%Expense ratio: 0.06% We conclude today’s discussion of index funds with another dividend-focused fund. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares tracks the returns of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. It focuses on businesses with a solid record of increasing their dividends year-over-year. Analysts regard dividend growth as an important quality factor. In retirement years, many investors want to live off dividend income — at least in part. Therefore, a fund like VIG could be an important addition to long-term portfolios. VIG began trading in April 2006. In other words, it is one of the oldest dividend growth funds available. Net assets stand around $63.2 billion. In terms of sectors, we see consumer discretionary with 22.5%, followed by industrials (21.1%), healthcare (15.1%) and technology (12.9%). The fund has 212 holdings and the top 10 names make up about 35% of net assets. Leading holdings include technology pioneer Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), the world’s largest retailer Walmart, entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and healthcare leader Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The fund has returned 49% in the past year and notched its 52-week high at the end of March. Companies whose dividend grow consistently are regarded as safe havens in volatile markets. Therefore, businesses in VIG have increased annual dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. Any potential decline toward $140 would improve the margin of safety. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Excellent Index Funds With Juicy Dividends for Income Investors appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • See the Romantic Moment Between a Young Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip that Sparked Rumors of Their Love

    Elizabeth and Philip — who were married more than 70 years before his death in April 2021 — started rumors of a romance when a photographer captured an intimate glance outside a cousin's wedding

  • Watch U.S. Inflation for Hidden Price Momentum: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- A flurry of U.S. economic reports this week may signal the underlying strength of growth and inflation pressures as the country’s thaw from the coronavirus crisis begins to spread.One of the most-watched reports will be the consumer price index, with March data likely to show a heady acceleration from last year’s pandemic conditions. Economists may zero in on the monthly change to gauge momentum however, with a 0.5% gain forecast.Investors are watching such figures to determine the odds of elevated price pressures becoming self-sustaining, amid possible supply-chain constraints, massive fiscal and monetary stimulus and pent-up consumer demand.The March retail sales report will likely bear out that demand theme, which has prompted economists to raise growth forecasts for this year. Their median estimate calls for a 5.5% increase in purchases after a winter weather-depressed February.Meantime, industrial production at the nation’s factories, mines and utilities is projected to rebound strongly, led by robust manufacturing. Factory production is forecast to rise 4%. While lean inventories and solid demand are bolstering order books at manufacturers, materials shortages, elevated input prices and shipping delays are complicating production efforts.At week’s end, the government will issue its housing starts report for March, which may have rebounded from February when winter storms delayed construction efforts. While home sales have shown signs of leveling off, builder backlogs remain hefty.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Narrow pockets of elevated demand and localized supply-chain disruptions will create price spikes in a limited subset of categories. However, the more dominant factor containing inflation will come from excess labor slack and the resulting absence of rising wage pressures.”--Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, a slew of Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials are scheduled to speak before the two central banks’ quiet periods set in and the World Trade Organization holds a meeting with vaccine makers on export restrictions. Turkey watchers will be keeping a close eye on the interest-rate decision on Thursday.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching a phalanx of Fed speakers this week before they enter a pre-meeting quiet period. Chair Jerome Powell addresses the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday, and at least seven of his colleagues are scheduled to make appearances. The Fed’s Beige Book -- a collection of economic and business activity assessments within each of the central bank’s 12 regions -- is also due.In Canada, the quarterly business sentiment survey will be the central bank’s last data point before its April 21 decision.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaChina’s trade data on Tuesday is set to show another surge in both exports and imports in March from a year earlier, when Covid-restrictions were still curbing commerce. On Friday, industrial production, retail sales and investment data for the same month and GDP figures for the first quarter are all projected to race higher for the same reason.Central banks in New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea all have meetings, with no changes to their main policy settings expected, according to early survey responses from economists.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaData in coming days will start hinting at how the region fared in the first quarter at a time of renewed lockdowns and varying efforts at vaccinations.In the U.K., gross domestic product probably rose in February, but by too small a quantum to cancel out the 2.9% drop recorded in the previous month. Meanwhile euro-zone industrial production is likely to show a decline in February, with data from national statistics offices so far pointing to a pullback in the sector.The coming week offers ECB policy makers a final chance to air views before a quiet period begins preceding their April 22 meeting. President Christine Lagarde will be among a line-up of speakers scheduled for the coming days. Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said in an interview published Sunday that two years of euro-area economic expansion may have been permanently lost.Elsewhere in Europe, Serbia’s central bank will probably keep its interest rate unchanged, while monetary officials in Ukraine may continue tightening policy as inflation surges and a deal with the International Monetary Fund remains far away.In Turkey, the new central bank governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, is expected to hold the benchmark rate at 19% at his first monetary-policy meeting on Thursday. He’s been fighting to win over investors with a commitment to tight monetary policy after his predecessor was fired following a 200 basis-point increase last month.Uganda may hold its key rate for a fifth straight meeting on Wednesday and the same day, the Bank of Namibia will probably leave its rate unchanged too after its neighbor South Africa held in March. Namibia’s benchmark is 25 basis points higher than South Africa’s, helping to protect the country’s reserves and currency peg.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaThe faltering nature of recoveries in Colombia and Brazil should be laid bare by their February retail sales reports as the former again imposed restrictions to contain the virus while the latter’s national health crisis has deepened.Jobs reports in Mexico, Brazil and Peru can also be expected to underscore the damage inflicted by the pandemic. Millions of workers in the region’s two largest economies remain sidelined while the labor market in Peru’s capital, the megacity of Lima, is off last year’s lows but still far removed from pre-pandemic form.Argentina posts its March consumer prices report Thursday. Annual inflation is over 40% and some forecasts see 50% before year-end as midterm elections and stalled talks with the IMF on a $45 billion loan restructuring may serve to discourage fiscal restraint.A number of the region’s smaller economies join Brazil and Peru in reporting trade figures in the coming week. Taken as a whole, Latin America’s bigger economies saw a surge in trade surpluses in 2020 as the pandemic’s demand shock curbed imports.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saverin’s B Capital, Others Invest $1 Billion in India’s Byju’s

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s online-education startup Byju’s is raising about $1 billion from new investors including B Capital Group, founded by former Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, Baron Funds and XN, a person familiar with the matter said.The infusion that values India’s online-lessons platform at about $15 billion is among the largest recent capital increases in India. Existing backers, including private equity giant Silver Lake Management, Owl Ventures and T Rowe Price, are investing about $100 million each in the funding round, which is yet to close, said the person, who did not want to be identified because discussions are confidential.The startup remains in discussions to close the round with a further $200 to $300 million in the coming weeks at a slightly higher valuation, the person said.The large investment into Byju’s comes as fundraising by Indian startups reaches a feverish pitch. Half-a-dozen companies announced unicorn-level capital raises earlier this week. A spokeswoman for Byju’s declined to comment on the fundraising.Byju Raveendran, the education company’s founder and chief executive officer, said in an interview earlier in the week that the platform is looking to make acquisitions to quicken the pace of growth in markets like the U.S. The 39-year-old former teacher and son of educators said the pandemic has dramatically improved attitudes about online learning among teachers, students and parents.The startup’s K-12 learning app has more than 80 million registered users in India, who mainly learn simplified math and science concepts through animated games and videos.It is now branching into offline exam preparation as well as one-on-one lessons in coding and math in global markets including the U.S., Latin America and Australia. The online lessons startup’s early investors include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers Ltd. and Tiger Global Management.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.