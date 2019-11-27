United States Oil and Gas Market Report 2019: Demand & Production Outlook 2016-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Oil and Gas Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Oil and Gas Market research identifies that the competition continues to intensify year-on-year. The report covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the United States Oil and Gas market for 2020-2026.



Recovering prices, strong demand from the transportation industry and modern developments of oil and gas exploration and production activities are some of the factors driving the United States oil and gas market growth.



Increasing exports and imports of oil and gas on the account of surged demand across the world are fuelling the market growth. Global oil demand is estimated at 104 MMbbl/d in 2025 and natural gas continues to expand its share across major markets. Oil and gas companies will need to expand their production to meet emerging demand in the foreseeable future.



The oil and gas industry is undergoing rapid transformations across the world. The innovation of new technologies has allowed unconventional drilling that enhances oil & gas production. New business models and services are rapidly evolving and assisting to reduce the cost of operations in upstream oil & gas, which in turn promoting the market growth.



Sustained growth in the consumption of natural gas, petroleum, and petrochemical products is one of the major growth drivers for oil and gas companies in the United States. Companies operating in the industry can benefit from this opportunity through investing and participating in the oil and gas trade. The major United States companies are undertaking various oil and gas pipeline projects and contracts to expand their production capacities and sustain their position in the oil and gas industry.



In the United States, future oil and gas consumption will increase due to key factors such as a strong economy, population growth, and fuel economy. The dependence on oil and gas is further expected to increase as the country's infrastructure continues to heavily rely on petroleum-based products.



The market players are also undertaking several investment plans to cater to the increasing demand for oil and gas products. Government policies and support related to the exploration and production of oil and gas are playing a major role in the industry and encouraging the companies to boost the United States oil and gas investments.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Market Scope and Definition

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology



2. United States Oil and Gas Industry Insights

2.1 Industry Overview, 2019

2.2 United States Total Oil and Gas Market Value Outlook, 2016-2026

2.3 United States Oil and Gas Market Trends and Insights

2.4 Key strategies Planned by Market Leaders

2.5 SWOT Analysis



3. United States Oil and Gas Production Outlook to 2026

3.1 United States Crude Oil Production Outlook, 2016-2026

3.2 United States Natural Gas Production Outlook, 2016-2026

3.3 United States LPG Production Outlook, 2016-2026

3.4 United States Gasoline Production Outlook, 2016-2026

3.5 United States Diesel Production Outlook, 2016-2026

3.6 United States Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2016-2026

3.7 United States LNG Production Outlook, 2016-2026

3.8 United States Nickel Production Outlook, 2016-2026

3.9 United States Tin Production Outlook, 2016-2026



4. United States Oil and Gas Demand Outlook to 2026

4.1 United States Crude Oil Demand Outlook, 2016-2026

4.2 United States Natural Gas Demand Outlook, 2016-2026

4.3 United States LPG Demand Outlook, 2016-2026

4.4 United States Gasoline Demand Outlook, 2016-2026

4.5 United States Diesel Demand Outlook, 2016-2026

4.6 United States Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, 2016-2026

4.7 United States LNG Demand Outlook, 2016-2026



5. United States Oil and Gas Industry Benchmarking

5.1 Overall Ranking

5.2 Demand Index

5.3 Supply Index

5.5 Growth Index



6. SWOT Profiles of Oil and Gas Companies in United States



7. United States Demographic and Macroeconomic Outlook to 2026

7.1 United States GDP (Gross Domestic Product, Current Prices) Outlook, 2006-2026

7.2 United States Disposable Income Outlook, 2006-2026

7.3 United States Population Growth Outlook, 2006-2026

7.3.1 Population Outlook by Age, 2006-2026

7.3.2 Population Outlook by Gender, 2006-2026

7.3.3 Population Outlook by Area, 2006-2026



8. Latest Oil and Gas Industry Trends and Developments



9. Appendix



