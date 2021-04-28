The United States' popularity among its allies has surged since Biden became president, a new poll indicates.

The poll suggests the world's opinion of the US has improved since Trump left office. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The United States has become more popular among allies since Biden's inauguration, a poll indicated.

Favorable views increased by a 9-point average since Biden's inauguration among the countries polled by Morning Consult.

Polls indicated that perceptions of the United States declined significantly during President Trump's time in office.

The United States has become a significantly more popular country among a number of its traditional allies since President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, a poll has indicated.

The survey, published on Tuesday and carried out by consumer research company Morning Consult, found that favorable views increased by an average of 9 points since Biden's inauguration among the 14 countries which were polled.

The shift of opinion was most dramatic in Germany where the percentage of people who viewed the United States favorably increased by 22% since January from 24% to 46% in an April poll.

Favorability towards the US also increased by more than 10% in Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Across the 14 countries, favorable views increased by an average of 9 points, Morning Consult said.

His handling of the coronavirus pandemic was widely criticized, while experts warned that his attacks on other world leaders, multilateral institutions including NATO, and the World Health Organisation had significantly damaged the reputation of the United States.

Perception of the United States in China had declined significantly since Biden entered office, the poll indicated, with the number of adults in China holding unfavorable views increasing by 9 points since Biden's inauguration.

It comes amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing. President Biden's administration has pledged to take a similarly tough stance towards China as President Trump, and described his policy approach towards China's increasing economic might as "extreme competition."

"Most Western Europeans, and Germans are most emblematic here, dislike a hawkish U.S. foreign policy, for which reason George W. had pretty bad approval ratings. With Trump, this effect just exponentiated," Christian Welzel, vice president of the World Values Survey Association, told Morning Consult.

"Biden is widely considered as a more than welcome relief, especially with the return to the Paris Accord and his administration's attempt to recover the transatlantic bond."

The January poll was conducted between January 11 and 20, and the April poll was conducted between April 16 and 25. At least 1,100 adults were polled in each country. The margins of error for the responses ranged between 1% and 3%.

