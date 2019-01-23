United States recognises Venezuela's opposition leader as 'interim president'

The White House has recognised Venezuela's opposition leader as the country's rightful president, as the army fired tear gas at anti-government protesters in Caracas.
It is a move that puts the US on collision course with Nicolas Maduro, the beleaguered Leftist president.
Mr Maduro announced shortly after Mr Trump's declaration that he was ending diplomatic relations with the US and gave all US personnel 72 hours to leave the country.
"The imperial government of the United States is leading a coup against us, in order to install a puppet government they can control," he said. "Get out."
Mr Trump's announcement came after the opposition leader symbolically swore himself in as president.
On Wednesday Juan Guaido, the president of the Venezuelan national assembly, raised his right hand in front of tens of thousands of Venezuelans, “assuming the duties of the executive branch.”
The move had been anticipated for weeks after Mr Guaido announced he was “willing” to assume the presidency on Jan 11, one day after Mr Maduro was inaugurated for a second term as president.
The opposition-controlled parliament and about 60 countries have promised not to recognise Mr Maduro in his second term, and claim the 35 year-old politician should assume the presidency according to several articles of the constitution. They consider Mr Maduro’s May 2018 re-election a sham.
Donald Trump, the US president, on Wednesday said the opposition-controlled national assembly, of which Mr Guaido is the head, was "the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people”.
Mr Trump said that the US did not consider Mr Maduro the legitimate ruler of the Latin American country, and deemed "the office of the presidency therefore vacant."
After the symbolic move in Caracas, Mr Guaido turned to the crowd, urging them to raise their hands and “swear to recover democracy and the constitution.”
The government opponents, who had urged Mr Guaido to make the move for weeks, jumped and cheered ecstatically as the lawmaker took the oath.
“I’m just overjoyed, our country will never give up,” said Helen Rodriguez through tears after she joined Mr Guaido and the crowd in singing the country’s national anthem. “This day will forever be remembered as the day we recovered our democracy.”
But for now, the country’s armed forces remain loyal to Mr Maduro, while Mr Guaido has repeatedly said he would need the army to support him in his bid to oust the president.
In a show of support for Mr Maduro, national guard troops launched tear gas at those attempting to gather in other parts of the city on Wednesday.
Opposition politicians had urged those in Caracas to meet in several points around the city, but authorities only allowed demonstrators to gather in the city’s east.
“We were just walking calmly, and we want peace and freedom,” Rocio Piña said as she fled from tear gas, her face smeared with a paste to ease the effects of the chemicals.
The move by Mr Guaido to symbolically assume the presidency was expected to make him a target for state security forces, who may attempt to arrest him using treason charges. Intelligence authorities had already briefly detained and released Mr Guaido on Jan 13.
The thousands of Venezuelans who did arrive at the stage where Mr Guaido took the oath filled several city blocks to hear him speak, waving hundreds of Venezuelan flags in the heat of the tropical sun. Many shouted: “We now have a president” and: “Freedom.”
Caracas was rocked by street barricades and protests in the two nights leading up to Wednesday’s protests, with local media reporting four already killed.
Following Mr Guaido’s swearing in ceremony, dozens of masked men with molotov cocktails in hand could be seen heading towards main highways.