United States recognises Venezuela's opposition leader as 'interim president'

Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela's national assembly, has been recognised by the US as the country's official leader - AFP

The White House has recognised Venezuela's opposition leader as the country's rightful president, as the army fired tear gas at anti-government protesters in Caracas.

It is a move that puts the US on collision course with Nicolas Maduro, the beleaguered Leftist president.

Mr Maduro announced shortly after Mr Trump's declaration that he was ending diplomatic relations with the US and gave all US personnel 72 hours to leave the country.

"The imperial government of the United States is leading a coup against us, in order to install a puppet government they can control," he said. "Get out."

Mr Trump's announcement came after the opposition leader symbolically swore himself in as president.

Nicolas Maduro, the embattled president of Venezuela More

On Wednesday Juan Guaido, the president of the Venezuelan national assembly, raised his right hand in front of tens of thousands of Venezuelans, “assuming the duties of the executive branch.”

The move had been anticipated for weeks after Mr Guaido announced he was “willing” to assume the presidency on Jan 11, one day after Mr Maduro was inaugurated for a second term as president.

The opposition-controlled parliament and about 60 countries have promised not to recognise Mr Maduro in his second term, and claim the 35 year-old politician should assume the presidency according to several articles of the constitution. They consider Mr Maduro’s May 2018 re-election a sham.

Donald Trump, the US president, on Wednesday said the opposition-controlled national assembly, of which Mr Guaido is the head, was "the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people”.

Mr Trump said that the US did not consider Mr Maduro the legitimate ruler of the Latin American country, and deemed "the office of the presidency therefore vacant."

Protests in Caracas on Wednesday More

After the symbolic move in Caracas, Mr Guaido turned to the crowd, urging them to raise their hands and “swear to recover democracy and the constitution.”

The government opponents, who had urged Mr Guaido to make the move for weeks, jumped and cheered ecstatically as the lawmaker took the oath.

“I’m just overjoyed, our country will never give up,” said Helen Rodriguez through tears after she joined Mr Guaido and the crowd in singing the country’s national anthem. “This day will forever be remembered as the day we recovered our democracy.”