United States steps back from debt cliff... for now
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a breakthrough agreement on averting a credit default after hours of negotiations in Congress
In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."
Former President Donald Trump will use executive privilege to block subpoenas from the House committee investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol building, a new report says.
Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.
Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.
NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G
There has been a lot of speculation about Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage because the couple seems to enjoy their independent lives. During their White House years, several awkward moments made many people question how good things were behind closed doors — and now, former press secretary and chief of staff Stephanie Grisham is answering […]
"There is a towering cloud of suspicion hanging over this iconic Scottish property," said Nick Flynn, the legal director at the advocacy group Avaaz.
Letter: State Sen. Chris McDaniel said, “We were played for fools.” Yes, they were scammed, bamboozled.
Can we say that the relationship between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump is frosty at best? Well, it depends on who you talk to, according to Stephanie Grisham’s new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. The former press secretary and chief of staff for the couple reveals that […]
In a rally in Perry, Georgia, last month, former President Donald Trump suggested to the audience that Democratic voting rights […] The post Stacey Abrams responds to Trump’s comment about her bid for Georgia governor appeared first on TheGrio.
Each time Trump brought it up, British officials "would pretend not to understand the conversational thrust and change the subject," Fiona Hill wrote.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersWhen Donald Trump’s charity was caught making an illegal political donation years ago, his longtime right-hand finance man, Allen Weisselberg, signed a letter to law enforcement that chalked it up as a mere mistake. In reality, as The Daily Beast recently revealed, employees were well aware that the money was going to a Florida politician.When the Trump Foundation made its annual tax filings with New York state that incorrectl
President Biden traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his stalling "Build Back Better" agenda – but found an angry group of protesters waiting for him not far from the site where he delivered his speech.
"The problem is the president doesn't know any of this," retired Gen. John Kelly told Fiona Hill at the 2018 G20 summit, according to Hill's new book.
Afghans reportedly escaped Kabul through a CIA gate so secret not even the Taliban knew it existed
In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Max Miller denied Grisham's claims that he pushed and slapped her when they were dating.
If you currently receive a Social Security check and wonder whether a government shutdown will impact your payment, rest easy: Social Security payments will continue to go out as usual. See: Senior...
Richard Grenell, who would go on to become Trump's Dir. of National Intelligence, also accused Fiona Hill of being "Anonymous," according to her book.
Isn’t it the job of those we send to Washington to look after their constituents—the people they claim to represent? One of the better examples of this concerns the 7.8 million Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) each month from the government. Who do you think gets more attention in Congress?
MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.