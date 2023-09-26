United Steelworkers union names David McCall as president

(Reuters) -The United Steelworkers executive board on Tuesday appointed David McCall to lead the 850,000-member union, the largest in North America, a spokesperson said in a statement.

McCall will fill the remaining term of Tom Conway, who died this week after an illness. The union represents workers in steel, mining, public health, education and oil industries in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

"Our union is strong, thanks in large part to Tom’s leadership and vision," McCall said in a statement. "Together, we’ll honor Tom’s legacy, as together, we fight for justice and fairness for working families.”

McCall was named vice president for administration in 2019, the same year that Conway became the union's international president, and re-elected to the post two years later. Both men began their careers at Bethlehem Steel’s Burns Harbor, Indiana mill.

He becomes the union's ninth president with a term through February, 2026, a spokesperson said. The union's next presidential election will take place in the fall of 2025.

McCall has been leading the USW’s master contract negotiations with Cleveland-Cliffs, ATI, Goodyear and several other industry-wide bargaining committees.

