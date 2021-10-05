United Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:UTHR) earnings growth rate lags the 75% return delivered to shareholders

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) share price down 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 75%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year United Therapeutics grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 8.0%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 75% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that United Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 75% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you would like to research United Therapeutics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

