United unpaid leave plans for staff exempted from vaccine temporarily blocked by Texas judge

A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked United Airlines on Tuesday night from placing on unpaid leave any employee granted an exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Details: The temporary restraining order also states that the airline cannot deny any late requests "for religious or medical accommodations."

The order is in place until Oct. 26 ahead of the court considering a preliminary injunction case.

The big picture: United Airlines said last month that more than 97% of the company's U.S.-based employees had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Six United workers who requested religious and/or medical exemptions have file a lawsuit last month against the company in an attempt to stay on the payroll, CNN notes.

Of note: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a sweeping executive order on Monday banning vaccine mandates by any "entity," including private employers.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, both based in Texas, still plan to require employees to get vaccinated despite the state's new ban on vaccine mandates by private businesses.

