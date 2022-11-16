United Veterans Roofing LLC in Newtown, PA, Seeks Public Participation in Honoring Deserving Veterans With Christmas Tree and Presents Giveaway

NEWTOWN, PA - (NewMediaWire) - November 16, 2022 - Thanksgiving season means recognizing and appreciating other people's efforts, especially those most deserving yet mostly unrecognized. Keen to fulfill its commitment to being a whole-rounded service company, United Veterans Roofing LLC is always giving back to the community, with a particular focus on military officials and their families. The company's idea to focus on charity work for veterans was informed by the military's dedicated services in protecting the nation. The idea was further fostered by the fact that the company owner's daughter served in the military. It was her military service that gave the company its widely recognizable name. After noting the worrisome number of unfairly underprivileged veterans who have given everything to serve diligently, United Veterans Roofing LLC committed to leaving a mark through targeted charity work. While aware that no single company can on its own turn the tide, the company's management firmly believes that every good deed, however small, goes a long way. This is why they never tire of helping former service members whenever and however they can. With the thanksgiving season around the corner, United Veterans Roofing LLC is looking to give away a Christmas tree and gifts to go to 2 deserving veteran's families - one in their Pennsylvania/New Jersey market and one in their North Carolina Market. The company is looking at making this noble gesture a long-standing tradition to complement its other charity efforts. To ensure that a deserving veteran gets the Christmas tree and presents, United Veterans Roofing LLC welcomes public participation in the selection process. Anyone who knows of such an individual is encouraged to submit their nominations to accounting@unitedveteransroofing.com by December 1st. The nominations must include all pertinent information about the veteran to help the selection panel make informed decisions. Specifically, each submission must contain the officer's first and last name, the branch of service, contact information, and compelling reasons why they deserve to be picked. It is worth advising against submitting any false information as all nominations will be checked thoroughly before being qualified as valid entrants for the competition. Besides initiating, funding, and driving the laudable program to give a Christmas tree and presents, United Veterans Roofing LLC also participates in other veteran-focused charity work. One such notable program is aptly called Roofs for Troops and has been ongoing for some years in conjunction with GAF, an industry-leading roofing materials manufacturer. In this program, the company aims to provide free roof replacements to veterans to save them from incurring costly roof replacement costs and short-term repairs. "I thought it was a joke at first, but then I heard my neighbor's voice [who had submitted him] on the phone, and I knew it was for real. We want to thank them and her for this opportunity," said a previous Roofs for Troops beneficiary. Other veteran-focused charities that United Veterans Roofing LLC takes part in include but are not limited to the Wounded Warriors Project, Volunteers of America Home for the Brave Homeless Shelter, and Wild Bill Guarnere Memorial Fund. Besides the gratifying feeling of knowing they are helping to support and honor America's men and women in uniform, clients always know they are getting the best by contracting United Veterans Roofing LLC. The company's employees have a reputation for always going above and beyond to exceed each client's service quality expectations. They use only the best quality materials to guarantee long-lasting results and give generous warranties as a bold show of confidence in their handiwork. While commenting on their experience with United Veterans Roofing LLC, one impressed client said, "We had a great experience with United Veterans Roofing. Rich was very helpful, and he guided us throughout the process in a very professional manner. His crew replaced our roof on time and did the job very efficiently. Once the job was done, they cleaned up everything. We will definitely recommend this company to anyone who needs to change their roof. We are happy with their service." More information regarding the services, promotions, and charity services of United Veterans Roofing LLC is available on its website. Potential clients can contact one of its representatives at (800) 966-0686 for queries. The company is located at 71 Laurel Cir, Newtown, Pennsylvania, 18940, USA. Media Contact: Company Name: United Veterans Roofing LLC Contact Person: Rich Lazar Phone: (800) 966-0686 Address: 71 Laurel Cir City: Newtown State: Pennsylvania Postal Code: 18940 Country: USA Website: https://unitedveteransroofing.com/