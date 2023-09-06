United Way of Bemidji Area seeks Women United Tribute Awards nominations

Sep. 5—BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area invites the community to submit nominations for the Women United Tribute Awards, which will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 26 in BSU's Beaux Arts Ballroom.

Awards will be given to nominated women who have used passion, expertise and resources to impact the Bemidji community. The event will highlight women who have made a difference in the Bemidji area by giving of their time, talents, and/or gifts.

All community members are encouraged to nominate a deserving woman in the Bemidji area for either an Emerging Leader (one award per year) or Women United Tribute Award (four awards per year).

Women United is a group of community-minded women who provide the opportunities and support it takes to build successful lives through United Way's building blocks of Health, Education and Basic Needs. All community members are invited to join Women United, either through membership or by attending the breakfasts as a guest.

Nominations for awards will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 15.

To download a nomination form, visit

www.unitedwaybemidji.org/women-united

. Completed nominations can be sent to

annie@unitedwaybemidji.org

or mailed to P.O. Box 27, Bemidji, 56619.