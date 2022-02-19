United Way of Central Illinois names Marne Fauser as new president and CEO

Marne Fauser

The United Way of Central Illinois has announced that Marne Fauser will serve as its new president and CEO starting April 1.

Fauser, of Springfield, will replace John Kelker, who is retiring after 26 years of leading the organization.

The UWCIL, in a Friday press release, said the choice of Fauser was a unanimous decision by a selection team made up of local United Way volunteers, employers and agency leaders. It received board approval on Feb. 10. More than 70 candidates were considered.

Fauser comes into the position with a track record of leadership, according to the UWCIL. She has prior leadership work with the divisional headquarters of The Salvation Army and a background in community outreach.

“Marne rose to the top of a very competitive pool of candidates given her record as a nonprofit organization leader with entrepreneurial passion, drive and vision,” UWCIL board chair Roger Austin said in the release.

Fauser said Saturday that listening is the key to a successful transition.

“John has been there for 26 years and what a legacy that he has left. I think there’s a great opportunity to build relationships with the staff, board, and community partners and the number one thing is listening,” she said. “I'll be listening to everyone’s input about what’s going well, what can be improved upon, and be open to their ideas."

Fauser earned her bachelor’s degree from Truman State University. She currently is the varsity coach of the Glenwood High School girls basketball team.

She said the role of CEO was the next step in her work as a community collaborator.

“So many pieces of coaching overlap the professional, business, and corporate world. It’s about recruiting people to your team that have the same foundation you are trying to build upon and I believe all the things that are applicable to being a head coach, align with being a leader, whether it's in a corporate world or being the CEO of a nonprofit.”

Fauser said her immediate focus is on creating relationships with her new team and listening to what they want to happen next.

“I want to be able to talk with staff and the board about what’s been happening so far, and any vision and future plans will be a team effort,” Fauser said.

