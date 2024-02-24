United Way of Coshocton County adds four new members to its board

COSHOCTON − The United Way of Coshocton County has announced four new board members. They are are Cory Humphreys, Kim Eick, Sherry Mikesell and Roxanne Potter. Board members typically serve two consecutive three-year terms.

Cory Humphreys

Humphreys has been a technical services specialist for McWane Ductile for 14 years. He's the clerk and treasurer for Conesville Village Council. He's a member of North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville.

Kim Eick

Eick is the fiscal officer for the Coshocton County District Library. She's been with the library for 22 years and previously worked for Pretty Products. She's a member of Keene United Methodist Church and has volunteered for 4-H and River View Music Boosters.

Sherry Mikesell

Mikesell has worked for Kraft-Heinz of Coshocton for 28 years, where she is a quality supervisor. She's been treasurer for the local Blue Star Mothers of America chapter since 2020, is the treasurer BSMA of Ohio and was previously second vice president of the organization. She graduated from Central Ohio Technical College in 2023 with a certificate in bookkeeping and is pursuing and associate degree in accounting.

Roxanne Potter

Potter has been a nurse for more than 30 years in various settings including hospitals, physician offices, home infusion and home health. She is the director of performance improvement and infection prevention at Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She has an associate degree in nursing from COTC, a bachelor's degree in nursing from Ohio University and master's in nursing leadership from Capella University. Potter is on the Coshocton Rotary Club's board of directors and has been a member of the group for 14 years.

