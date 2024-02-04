United Way: February is 2-1-1 Month

Feb. 11th or 2/11 is an important day in the United Way world. February is a great time of year to talk about 2-1-1. As a reminder, 2-1-1 is the United Way-funded toll-free health and human services referral service system available across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico and funded by respective local United Way offices. The mission of 2-1-1 is to connect people with information and resources to build healthy, safe communities, especially in times of emergency. The 2-1-1 system and its 24-hour service have been an invaluable referral resource for individuals and families with needs during this national pandemic.

Laura Schultz Pipis, executive director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties

This 24-hour service is especially invaluable in the state of Michigan, 2-1-1. For several years now, 2-1-1 referral services have been integrated into the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) MI Bridges online application system. Since June 2020, MDHHS has also been directing people to 2-1-1 for assistance applying for MDHHS benefits. During the pandemic, 2-1-1 managed the state's COVID-19 Hotline and scheduled vaccine appointments. Other statewide 2-1-1 projects include partnerships providing education, training, support and behavioral health treatment services for emergency responders and their families. Additionally, 2-1-1 is a partner with the Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) to provide coordinated case-management for mental health needs of Michigan residents.

2-1-1 services are also important in Monroe County. In April 2023, we switched our 2-1-1 call center coverage for Monroe County from a Wayne County-based center to the Central Michigan 2-1-1 Center. This new center is hosted at Lifeways Community Mental Health in Jackson. The Monroe/Lenawee United Way pays for these services. Here’s some 2023 statistics for Monroe County since April 2023:

Total Number of Calls (April-November 2023): 1,185

Greatest Needs:

Housing (454)

Utility Assistance (428)

Legal/Consumer and Public Safety Services (115)

If you know someone in need, and you’re not sure where to direct them, 2-1-1 is an easy-to-remember reference to give them! For anyone emergency resource referrals, call the 2-1-1 information hotline, 866-561-2500, email 211@lifewayscmh.org or visit mi211.org.

Currently, 36% of Monroe County households struggle to meet their basic needs (United Way ALICE data, 2021). With current trends, and many federal COVID relief funds expended, we expect the 2-1-1 calls to further increase as the needs increase. As part of the Monroe County Interagency Collaborative Networks, we are helping to monitor the ongoing community needs.

Please note that you can still register for our 21-Week Equity Challenge that began Jan. 15 (MLK Jr. Day) and continues through June 19 (Juneteenth). The challenge is a self-guided learning journey designed to deepen participants’ understanding of, and willingness to confront racial equity issues. Participants can register at unitedwayMLC.org.

We currently fund a total of 25 local agency programs in Monroe County. See our website (unitedwayMLC.org) for a list of those agencies. We appreciate your support to help fight poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health and substance use disorders, domestic violence, and other important community needs! Additional direct programs and services provided by our local United Way include the 2-1-1 Health and Human Services Hotline, Project Ramp, Health Check, and the 21-Week Equity Challenge.

For more information about giving and living united, call 734-242-1331, email lpipis@unitedwaymlc.org, mail a contribution or visit 216 N. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48162 or visit unitedwaymlc.org. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok social media platforms, too!

— Laura Schultz Pipis is the executive director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee counties.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: United Way: February is 2-1-1 Month