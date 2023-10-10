United Way Fox Cities names Mary Downs as interim executive director following abrupt exit

MENASHA - United Way Fox Cities has appointed Mary Downs as interim executive director, effective immediately.

"I am honored to carry forth the important mission and legacy of United Way Fox Cities," Downs said.

Downs succeeds Peter Gianopoulos, who resigned as president and CEO in September. She will serve as interim director while the United Way Fox Cities board of directors continues its search for a permanent president and CEO.

"When the executive committee started the search for an interim CEO, one name kept coming up in conversations, and that name was Mary Downs," board president Kim Bassett said. "Mary is so respected for the amazing things she has accomplished and for her reputation of serving our community."

Most recently, Downs was president and CEO of Catalpa Health, a mental health agency for children in the Fox Valley. Before her position with Catalpa, Downs worked in leadership roles at Fox Valley Technical College and ThedaCare and spent more than 20 years at Thrivent.

Downs has been an active community volunteer and was named Janet Berry Volunteer of the Year in 2017. She has served on numerous boards such as Chaps Academy, Leadership Fox Cities, LEAVEN, Appleton Career Academy Governing Board, NAMI Fox Valley, Rotary Club of Appleton, NEW Mental Health Connection and Nonprofit Leadership Initiative.

