United Way Fox Cities selects Lisa Kogan-Praska as president and CEO effective Jan. 16

MENASHA — United Way Fox Cities has selected Lisa Kogan-Praska as its new president and CEO.

Kogan-Praska will begin her duties Jan. 16. She will succeed Mary Downs, who has been serving as interim executive director since October. The previous president and CEO, Peter Gianopoulos, resigned in September.

"This is an outstanding opportunity for United Way to have a professional with Lisa's record of leadership join our team," said Kim Bassett, president of the United Way Fox Cities board of directors. "Her experience in strategic planning, financial sustainability and team stewardship will be indispensable to our organization and the nonprofits in our community."

Kogan-Praska currently serves as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Bay & Lakes Region. She will resign Jan. 12. She has been with the organization since May 2020 and led the integration of clubs in the Door County, Greater Green Bay and Shawano regions.

"I loved my work with the clubs, but the opportunity to lead and shape the important work of the United Way in my home community was one I could not pass up," Kogan-Praska said. "I look forward to impacting nonprofits in our region and positioning the organization for continued growth and sustainability well into the future."

Kogan-Praska's work history includes serving as the first CEO of Catalpa Health in 2012. Before that, she worked with Affinity Occupational Health and served as the director of occupational health and urgent care.

Unrelated to Kogan-Praska's appointment, the United Way Fox Cities board of directors announced the organization underwent a restructuring.

Due to inflation, a decrease in funding and a reduction in investment returns, the board eliminated 12 positions, four of which were part-time. All displaced staff members were eligible for severance and outplacement services, it said.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: United Way Fox Cities selects Lisa Kogan-Praska as president and CEO