United Way of Licking County announces $1 million in grants to benefit 45 local programs

NEWARK -- The United Way of Licking County announced an investment of $1 million in grant money to support 45 Licking County programs in 2024.

The grants will empower local organizations to continue addressing critical needs, improving the quality of life for residents, and enabling them to expand their reach and impact. The money will help organizations hire staff, acquire resources and implement strategies to address emerging challenges.

The selected programs represent a diverse range of initiatives, targeting various areas of need including education, health, housing and community development. The United Way of Licking County has identified these organizations as instrumental in fostering positive change in the community.

Each of the programs seeks to address pressing issues faced by Licking County residents, uplift vulnerable populations, provide essential services and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

The Pathways of Central Ohio 211 program ensures individuals in crisis have access to vital resources and services, connecting them with the support in times of need.

Whole Living Recovery Homes offer a supportive and stable environment for individuals in recovery, providing them with resources and guidance to rebuild their lives.

The Salvation Army Emergency Services equips the community to respond effectively during a crisis, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents.

Other recipients, and the affected services, are:

Action for Children, for parent education.

American Red Cross, for blood services, services to the U.S. Armed Forces and disaster cycle services.

Behavioral Healthcare Partners of Central Ohio, for Case Management Resource Center, Internship Program, School Intervention Program, Neighborhood Homeless Outreach and Care Now Clinic.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Licking and Perry counties, for community-based program and site-based programs.

Buckeye Valley Family YMCA, for preschool.

Camp O’Bannon, for summer camp.

Canal Market District and Enterprise Hub, for Food Access for All

Catholic Social Services, for supportive services and transportation services.

Family Health Services of East Central Ohio, for reproductive health and wellness.

Friends of Licking County Library, for Imagination Library of Licking County.

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, for Girl Scouts leadership experience.

Licking County Aging Partners, for Center for Visual Improvement.

Licking County Alcoholism Prevention Program, for Licking County re-entry program.

Licking County Children and Families First Council, for Community Support Teaming.

Licking County Coalition of Care, for emergency, food and shelter program.

Licking County Community Center for 60-plus adults, for Supper Club: Staying Healthy Among Friends.

Licking County HOPE, for CDF Freedom Schools of Licking County.

Mental Health America of Licking County, for compeer, suicide prevention, Grit Integrity Presence, parent support, YES Club, Bridges Out of Poverty.

PBJ Connections, for CONNECT.

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America, for traditional scouting.

The Woodlands, for Expect Respect, Outpatient Department, Center for New Beginnings.

Together We Grow, for Here We Grow Gardens, Power of Plants Educational Program, community gardens/free U-pick markets.

