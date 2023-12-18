United Way of Licking County honors Ingold with inaugural Community Leadership Award

Molly Ingold, recipient of the first-ever United Way of Licking County Community Leadership Award.

NEWARK – The United Way of Licking County announced Molly Ingold, former executive director and board president of the organization, has been named its first-ever Community Leadership Award recipient.

Ingold was recognized for substantial contributions of time, expertise and resources towards improving lives in Licking County. She was honored by UWLC with a celebration at the Granville Inn.

“I am very humbled and proud to receive this award,” Ingold said. She thanked family and friends in attendance.

The award will continue to be given to an individual, couple or family who embodies the mission of United Way by working towards creating a thriving community where every individual has the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

Ingold has contributed to various organizations. She serves on the board for Licking County Foundation, The Monday Talks, the Newark Rotary Foundation, the Women in Non-Profit Leadership Group and the Cecil Mauger Foundation.

She achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first female president of the Newark Rotary Club in 2000. She dedicates time to First United Methodist Church, where she is a bible study teacher.

“Molly Ingold’s tireless efforts exemplify the spirit of service and community building that United Way stands for,” The United Way said in a statement. “Her legacy is one of selflessness, dedication and a genuine commitment to improving the lives of those in Licking County.”

According to a 2017 Licking County Foundation donor profile in The Advocate archives, Ingold grew up in Upper Arlington and moved to Newark to coach tennis. She worked in several administrative positions, including with the Hospice of Central Ohio, Licking Memorial Hospital and the City of Newark. She served on the boards of Behavioral Healthcare Partners, Kendal at Granville and the Licking County Foundation.

United Way of Licking County celebrates 90 years of improving lives in Licking County.

