United Way of RI launches nonprofit alliance. Here's what it will do.

United Way of Rhode Island on Thursday announced the launch of a new resource to advise and grow nonprofits across the state.

The Alliance for Nonprofit Impact, as it's called, was three years in the making, having been part of a strategic plan United Way released in 2021.

"The nonprofit community is truly the backbone of Rhode Island in every way," said United Way of Rhode Island President and CEO Cortney Nicolato.

"COVID did nothing but prove that," she continued. "They play a role in disaster relief, they provide food and shelter, they enrich children’s lives, they preserve open spaces, they enhance our arts and culture and our living here in Rhode Island, and they ensure access to health care."

United Way of Rhode Island President and CEO Cortney Nicolato announces launch of the organization's Alliance for Nonprofit Impact.

What will the alliance do?

The organization said its alliance will offer "specialized services, trainings, programming, practical tools, and more," with a focus on small nonprofits and those with Black and Indigenous leaders.

"In addition," United Way said in a statement, "the Alliance will be working to improve the 'ecosystem' in which nonprofits operate – strengthening connections with funders and communities, addressing structural inequities and regulatory hurdles, and increasing nonprofit involvement in the development of policy and research."

Nancy Wolanski will lead the Alliance, having previously served as executive director of the Grantmakers Council of Rhode Island.

"One of the goals of the Alliance," Wolanski told nonprofts during Thursday's announcement, "is to raise the visibility of the impact and importance of your work through advocacy, data and public engagement."

The Alliance is funded by several grants, including $1 million over four years from the Papitto Opportunity Connection, $118,000 from the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, and $200,000 spread over two years from the Barr Foundation.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: United Way of RI launches program to help RI nonprofits