United Way Suncoast to hold events offering free tax preparation for some residents

Heading into a new tax season, United Way Suncoast is back again this year with its annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Initiative, or VITA, to make sure millions of working families get the credits they earned and deserve.

Households with annual earnings of $79,000 and below can receive free tax preparation services online or in person at two area Tax-A-Thon events.

The first one is Saturday, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties, at 3100 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

Then on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Way Suncoast will hold the DeSoto Tax Action Day at the All Faiths Food Bank Resource Center at 1021 E. Oak St. in Arcadia.

At both events, United Way’s IRS-trained VITA volunteers will be on hand to help residents with their tax preparation and also to provide additional information about other financial stability services.

Last year, United Way Suncoast and its partners brought back $13.8 million in refunds, tax credits and savings on preparation fees for its five-county service area – including $1.5 million for Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.

For those residents with straightforward returns and who feel comfortable doing it themselves, there is a self-prep option. For more information, visit uwsvita.org or call 833-897-8482.

